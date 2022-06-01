PHOTOS: Animals and fun in the water abound during summer camp at Chehaw Park & Zoo

Click here to read the full article. In celebration of Juneteenth, beauty brand Camille Rose will host a three-day Beauté Noir Fest at Old Fourth Ward Park in Atlanta, highlighting Black changemakers and businesses. The celebration, which Camille Rose founder Janell Stephens described as “Afropunk meets BeautyCon,” will consist of an honoree dinner and VIP brunch on June 16 and June 17, respectively, followed by a festival on Saturday, which will feature live music performances, vendors and a fashion show. More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 “​​Juneteenth is a day...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO