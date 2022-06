Was Shane Flournoy Listed in Southern Baptist Convention Abuse Investigation Report?. Shane Flournoy worked at the Texas School for the Deaf as a youth pastor, sign language teacher, and dorm administrator. In Harris County, he was convicted of four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14 for abusing at least five boys, and in Travis County, he was convicted of having improper contact with a pupil. He was charged with crimes committed between 2000 and 2007. One of his victims was a student who he assaulted while working as a dorm supervisor at the Texas School for the Deaf. In Travis County, he was sentenced to six years in jail in 2009, and in Harris County, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2010.

