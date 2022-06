Medical Historical Fiction Thriller Set in a New York City Hospital. A new novel by local Flower Hill resident and retired physician Mitch Maiman, Every Third Night, is an eye-opening yet poignant novel set in a busy, dehumanizing and unyielding New York City residency program in Obstetrics and Gynecology in 1984. It brings the reader into the real world of medicine at a time of limited supervision and brutal duty hours, through the vantage points of young physicians enduring stressful conflicts and volatile relationships.

