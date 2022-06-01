Gainesville man, 19, sentenced to 35 years in 2021 shooting case

A 19-year-old man was sentenced last week to 35 years in prison after pleading no contest to a felony charge of attempted murder in an October 2021 shooting in northwest Gainesville.

Eric J. Robinson Jr. was sentenced on May 26 by Judge James M. Colaw following a plea agreement with prosecutors. Robinson was given credit for 253 days of time served.

A Gainesville Police Department arrest report on Oct. 21, 2021 states that the victim in the case was stopped in traffic at about 9:30 a.m. on the south side of the intersection at Northwest 13th Street and University Avenue when Robinson pulled up behind him.

'Journey to Juneteenth':New Clarence R. Kelly Community Center set to officially open

Weather:Possible tropical depression targeting Florida. Second system being monitored off east coast

Robinson got out of his car, walked up to the driver's window and told the victim, "I should do you right here" and "I'd be wrong if I didn't do you know," the report said. Robinson then ran back to his car as the victim fled north on 13th Street.

The victim said he could see Robinson chasing him from behind with a Glock-style handgun with an extended magazine. After a short chase, Robinson positioned himself on Northwest Seventh Place and took "approximately 5 to 7 shots" at the victim, the report said.

A Gainesville police corporal and a GRU employee in the area both reported hearing five to seven shots at the time of the alleged shooting.

The victim was able to identify Robinson through a photo lineup as the shooter.

A warrant was issued and Robinson was arrested on Nov. 5, 2021.