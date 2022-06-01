ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briarcliff Manor, NY

Briarcliff family details how possible would-be thief tampered with their Ring camera

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
Summer is a time for vacations and outdoor activities, but you may consider turning on your surveillance camera notifications before you venture outside.

Brendan Kehoe, who lives in Briarcliff, says he was spooked Tuesday evening when he and his wife received a Ring notification on their phone.

The Ring notification revealed video of a person covering the lens of their camera with three yellow Post-It notes.

Someone was home at the time, checked around the house and removed the paper - and Kehoe called Briarcliff police.

Kehoe says police believe it may have been a test.

"They'll actually cover up your camera or set off your camera...and if you do not seem to respond or remove the Post-It note, it tells them you're either not paying attention or you're away from your home.

News 12 reached out to Briarcliff Manor police, who confirmed a report was made on the incident Tuesday evening.

