ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

What are the 10 most important official visits for Texas football recruiting in June?

By Cami Griffin
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r8ik8_0fxSFf3p00

The month of June is shaping up to be a massive one on the Forty Acres for Steve Sarkisian and his staff.

Texas plans to host several of the nation’s top prospects in the 2023 recruiting class for official visits. All eyes will be on five-star quarterback Arch Manning; the consensus No. 1 overall prospect for the 2023 cycle is undoubtedly the most important visit of the month.

The weekends of June 24-26 and June 17-19 are lining up to be the two star-studded groups of recruits. According to On3, the Longhorns will host 13 official visits from June 24-26 and six official visits from June 17-19.

Some highly rated players who still have a visit scheduled to Austin are trending elsewhere, such as Tony Mitchell and Derek Williams, and are not included on this list.

Texas is in solid position with the 10 prospects listed below. Here’s a look at when each plans to be on campus thanks to On3’s running list of official visits, in no particular order.

Five-star QB Arch Manning (New Orleans, La.)

Official visit: June 17-19

National ranking: 1

Position: 1

State: 1

Five-star LB Anthony Hill Jr. (Denton)

Official visit: June 24-26

National ranking: 14

Position: 1

State: 2

Four-star WR Jaquaize Pettaway (Houston)

Official visit: June 17-19

National ranking: 57

Position: 10

State: 10

Four-star RB Cedric Baxter Jr. (Orlando, Fla.)

Official visit: June 10-12

National ranking: 36

Position: 3

State: 9

Four-star ATH Mikal Harrison-Pilot (Temple)

Official visit: June 17-19

National ranking: 97

Position: 3

State: 20

Four-star edge Derion Gullette (Marlin)

Official visit: June 24-26

National ranking: 173

Position: 22

State: 29

Four-star IOL Jaydon Chatman (Harker Heights)

Official visit: June 24-26

National ranking: 205

Position: 11

State: 37

Four-star offensive lineman Ian Reed (Austin)

Official visit: June 24-26

National ranking: 285

Position: 16

State: 50

Three-star TE Will Randle (New Orleans, La.)

Official visit: June 17-19

National ranking: 491

Position: 26

State: 23

Four-star edge Braylan Shelby (Friendswood)

Official visit: June 24-26

National ranking: 350

Position: 35

State: 59

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Houston, TX
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Harker Heights, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Friendswood, TX
City
Star, TX
timesnewsexpress.com

When the Queen of England came to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — There was a time when royalty came to Austin. It was an arrival like no other – a sleek Concorde jet landing at what was once known as Bergstrom Air Force Base. In 1991, for the first time in history, a Queen of England –...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

5-Star PF Ron Holland is the recruit Texas basketball needs

At this point of the cycle, the 2023 Texas basketball recruiting class is still without its first commit. Head coach Chris Beard is still seeking out the first addition to his 2023 recruiting class more than a few months after signing down his 2022 class. But the patience game worked for Beard and his staff before, and they’re looking to make it work again for the 2023 cycle.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Reed
KVUE

Beto O'Rourke speaks with KVUE ahead of Austin appearance Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was in Austin Friday to speak on the recent Uvalde school shooting. O'Rourke discussed his vision for protecting children across the state and how he believes his opponent, Gov. Greg Abbott, has failed to do so over the past seven years.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Longhorns
Q92

Beloved Texas Buc-ee’s Is Getting Its World-Record Ripped Away

I find it a little disrespectful that the state who introduced the world to what may be the best convenience store ever, will lose an honorable title this month. The incredible Buc-ee’s in New Braunfels, Texas holds a world record. They are home to the world's largest convenience store. The Buc-ee’s boasts an insane 66,335 square feet. Buc-ee’s also holds the record in Katy for the longest carwash, which is 255 feet long!
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Austin, TX

When it comes to good food, Austin knows what it's doing. You can literally find anything you want here, and that also includes great burgers. No matter how you like your burger, there is definitely a place around that serves it just the way you like it. However, if you want to try new places, here are 3 great burger spots in Austin that you'll definitely like. The food is delicious and the service is even better.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
dailytrib.com

Project Penguin opts out of Marble Falls and Texas due to taxes

“Project Penguin” is dead. The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors terminated a previous agreement with the anonymous manufacturer during its regular meeting Wednesday, June 1. The company, which would have brought 120 jobs to the area, opted out of the move due to the Texas tax system, said EDC Executive Director Christian Fletcher.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
post-register.com

Veteran coach selected to lead Lady Lions’ softball program￼

Mark Salinas expects success, but he expects it to come with a work ethic that will make his Lockhart Lady Lions excel in all phases of the game to the best of their abilities. Last week, Salinas was introduced as the new head coach of the LHS softball program, bringing...
LOCKHART, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy