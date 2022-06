LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As construction season approaches, the Nebraska State Patrol will be focusing on areas near construction zones to keep crews and drivers safe. “The crews working on road projects during the summer months deserve safety on the job,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the patrol, said in a press release. “As they work to improve our roadways, troopers will be on patrol to keep crews and motorists safe, by monitoring for unsafe driving in and around construction zones.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO