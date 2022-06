Former Mt. Pleasant Director of Public Safety and Police Chief Marty Trombley died from heart failure Friday. “Marty reshaped the culture of the Mt. Pleasant Division of Public Safety,” current Director of Public Safety and Police Chief Paul Lauria said. “Many of us were hired by Marty and were thereby fortunate to play an active role in this transformative period. He has positively influenced not only those of us that worked with him, but the law enforcement profession as a whole.”

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO