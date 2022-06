GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Just in time for summer, Michigan-native, Jill Aker-Ray is sharing a cookbook she created in memory of her mom. In her cookbook, Tutu’s Table, Aker-Ray encourages those new to cooking to find inspiration and enjoy it. With each recipe, she shares a short story that she says “connects the recipe’s author–her mom–and the specific memory associated with the meal and celebration. Food can bring people together and create memories with the people enjoying it.”

