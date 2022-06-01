Two dead, 5 hospitalized in Indiana Toll Road pileup crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Two people died and five others were hospitalized Wednesday after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road involving five passenger vehicles and a semitrailer, police said.
The crash occurred around 3 p.m. just west of South Bend and closed all eastbound lanes. Westbound traffic was being diverted from the toll road, part of Interstates 80-90.
One vehicle caught fire, police said. There is currently no further information available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.
Comments / 2