Two dead, 5 hospitalized in Indiana Toll Road pileup crash

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Two people died and five others were hospitalized Wednesday after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road involving five passenger vehicles and a semitrailer, police said.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. just west of South Bend and closed all eastbound lanes. Westbound traffic was being diverted from the toll road, part of Interstates 80-90.

One vehicle caught fire, police said. There is currently no further information available.

WGN News

