Minnesota State

Smolnisky appointed to MN 7th District Judgeship

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 2 days ago

Greta Smolnisky has been appointed by Gov. Tim Walz to be a judge in Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District. Smolnisky will succeed retiring judge Jay Carlson and be chambered in Moorhead. Smolnisky is a district court referee in the Seventh District, where she handles the family court calendar. She...

knoxradio.com

KNOX News Radio

Walz extends Natl. Guard support for northern MN flooding

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has issued an executive order extending National Guard support for areas in northern Minnesota affected by flooding. Heavy rains continue to worsen flooding throughout the Rainy River Basin. Walz will visit International Falls tomorrow (Sat) with U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith to receive a...
MINNESOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

ND State Patrol announces promotions, assignments

North Dakota State Patrol Colonel Brandon Solberg announces the promotions and reassignment of Lt. Luke Hendrickson, Sgt. Ryan Panasuk, and Trooper Christopher Schaefer. Trooper Christopher Schaefer was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and will serve as a regional sergeant in the northeast region. Schaefer earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of North Dakota, he became a member of the North Dakota Highway Patrol July 5, 2011. He attended the Highway Patrol Academy, graduating Dec. 22, 2011. He was initially stationed in Rolla as a traffic enforcement trooper and served there until March 31, 2015. On April 1, 2015, he transferred to Motor Carrier Operations in Grand Forks. Sgt. Schaefer began his duties June 3 and will remain in Grand Forks.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Walz signs 10 bills into law

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed 10 bills into law today (Thu) – including a comprehensive veterans omnibus bill … a National Guard retention bonus bill… and an omnibus mental health budget bill. The veterans bill includes a nearly $27 million appropriation to build new veterans homes in...
MINNESOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

MN promotes rapid home tests

Minnesotans can receive four additional free at-home rapid tests for COVID-19 through the state’s online ordering program. Minnesotans who have not yet placed an order can receive up to eight tests at once. Minnesota launched its at-home test ordering program in late March. Nearly 122,000 Minnesota households have placed...
MINNESOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

North Dakota AG calls man ‘dirtbag’ during Twitter feud

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley is locked in a Twitter feud with a retiree who questioned how the Republican’s daughter landed an internship in U.S. Sen. John Hoeven’s office. Wrigley posted tweets calling retiree Henry Lebak a “dirtbag” and challenging Lebak to “be a man” and meet him in his office. Wrigley tweeted after Lebak tweeted questions about the internship. Wrigley was Hoeven’s deputy chief of staff from 2000 to 2001. Lebak told Wrigley to control his temper and suggested they get coffee at a neutral location. He said that he was surprised by Wrigley’s response.
POLITICS
KNOX News Radio

Landfill “Free” Drop Off Policy

The Grand Forks Landfill has adopted a new policy regarding free drop off for City of Grand Forks residents beginning immediately. City of Grand Forks residents will be allowed to drop off household items to include furniture, electronics, brush and wood at the landfill for free 4 times a year beginning today. It is limited to household quantity. Fees for appliances, tires, and special waste will still apply.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF still eyes new I-29 interchange

The public got a first chance to weigh in on a proposed interchange project along I-29 in Grand Forks last night (Wednesday). The North Dakota DOT joined engineers and city officials to discuss the potential for an interchange between 32nd Avenue South and 62nd. I-29 was constructed in 1968. Since...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Minnesota students walk out to demand gun changes

Hundreds of students in Minneapolis are demanding tougher gun laws. Hundreds of kids walked out of class shortly after noon on Tuesday and gathered downtown to demand state legislators adopt tougher gun laws in the wake of last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Fridley High School junior Jean Rhodes says the school shooting was even more unnerving because it came less than two weeks after a white gunman killed 10 Black people in Buffalo, New York. She says students deserve to feel safe. The students want officials to create a statewide advisory group to discuss steps to reduce gun violence in schools.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KNOX News Radio

Xcel eyes natural gas rate hike in ND

The North Dakota Public Service Commission is holding formal hearings on a natural gas rate increase proposed by Xcel Energy. The increase would come on the monthly base charge, for the delivery of the gas. Utilities do not make money off of the gas itself. Xcel had proposed increasing the monthly charge from $18.50 to $25.00. But in a settlement worked out with PSC staff the charge would be $22.50.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KNOX News Radio

Fines for speeding in ND construction zones questioned

The Memorial Day weekend is the traditional kick-off to the busy summer driving season. This year it was also a dangerous start with a number of fatality crashes. It came days after North Dakota transportation officials urged motorists to slow down and stay alert – with an emphasis on construction zones. The fine for speeding in a construction zone starts at $80 dollars.
TRAFFIC
KNOX News Radio

EGF man dies at GF construction site

Police say an East Grand Forks man died this (Fri) morning at a Grand Forks construction site. Grand Forks Police were called to a site south of 2100 Empire Court shortly before 7:30 AM on a report of an unattended death. According to a preliminary investigation, an employee, 54-year-old Gerald...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF housing plan reviewed by P & Z

The Grand Forks Planning and Zoning Commission received another update this week on the latest dplans for a new housing development on the city’s south side. The initial 80 acres of land would target 118 single family lots and 10 acres of two story townhomes at South Washington and west of 62nd Avenue South.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Developers of Franklin on Fourth ready site

The Franklin on Fourth development project in Grand Forks got a nod of support from the Downtown Design Review Board this week. With demolition of the downtown site all but complete construction is expected to begin soon on the six story building that will feature underground parking…first and mezzanine levels of commercial space… and 122 apartment units.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

MN man injured in motorcycle-deer crash

A 61-year old Brooks (MN) man is recovering from injuries at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks after striking a deer while riding a motorcycle. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dean Thompson was heading north on Highway 92 in Polk County when he hit the deer shortly after 10:00 p.m. last night (Tuesday). Thompson’s injuries were listed as non-life threatening.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF high school graduation ceremonies set

Grand Forks Public Schools will hold three ceremonies for graduating high school seniors. The first is tonight (Thu) at 7:00 at Alerus Center for 43 graduates of Community High School. On Sunday at Alerus Center, 201 graduates of Central High School will be honored at a 1:00 PM ceremony. That...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

NDHP investigating fatal crash in Fargo

A two vehicle crash in Fargo on Wednesday left a passenger dead and a driver charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 50-year old Fargo man was driving a suburban that was pulling a dolly trailer loaded with a passenger car. The vehicle exited I-94 to northbound I-29 around 4:40 p.m. While on the off-ramp the driver and passenger pulled to the shoulder of the road after experiencing an issue with the car dolly.
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

Moorhead police make sizeable drug bust

A drug bust in Moorhead On Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a 33-year old man. Moorhead police and drug agents issued a search warrant on a residence and seized over 500 fentanyl pills…a handgun…and some $20,000 dollars in cash. There was also a child inside the home who under the age of one. Authorities say Maurice Bell was arrested and charged with felony first degree possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment. A family member was able to take custody of the child.
MOORHEAD, MN
KNOX News Radio

Skeeter season has already arrived in GF / EGF

They’re back…trap counts for mosquitoes. The Grand Forks Health Department has started counting up the bugs on a daily basis to help gauge activity. The department has also launched the annual larvicide campaign to attack the summer pests before they hatch. Mosquito Control Manager Todd Hanson says there’s...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Sentencing set for man charged in GF murder

Sentencing has been scheduled Sept. 7th for a greater Grand Forks man charged with murder. A change of plea hearing was held today (Wed) for Ahmed Abdullahi, accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Megan Gustafson during an argument last Sept. 12th. Abdullahi was initially charged with murder, unlawful possession of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KNOX News Radio

Molly Yeh announces name of new EGF restaurant

Food Network’s Molly Yeh has released new details about her plans to open a restaurant in the former Whitey’s and Sickies location in East Grand Forks. Yeh and her husband say Bernie’s has a scheduled opening this fall. East Grand Forks Mayor Steve Gander confirmed the opening...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN

