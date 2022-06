(Richmond, IN)--A Richmond murder case appears to be headed to resolution without a trial or a plea agreement. The murder happened a year and a half ago at the Cozy Garden Inn on Commerce Road. A man was shot in the back of his head as he slept in a room there. Now, the girlfriend of that man, who is from New York, has notified a Wayne County court that she will plead guilty to the murder charge. She had admitted to the killing during a polygraph exam. The 52-year-old suspect will be sentenced to at least 45 years in prison following her guilty plea.

