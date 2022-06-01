ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Structure Fire Leaves Local Family Displaced

bouldercounty.org
 3 days ago

Boulder County, Colo. - On May 31st about 8:30pm Boulder County Communications received a call of a...

www.bouldercounty.org

CBS Denver

Person Inside Burning Mobile Home Escapes Early Morning Fire

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– South Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to put out a fire at a mobile home early Friday morning. The fire was burning near Santa Fe and C-470. (credit: South Metro Fire) Firefighters said that one person inside the home was able to escape the flames. (credit: South Metro Fire) Crews worked to save as much of the home from burning. (credit: South Metro Fire)
CBS Denver

Concrete Truck Rolls Over Prompting Lane Closures On C-470 Near Morrison

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A section of C-470 was shut down for westbound drivers at around 6 p.m. on Friday. Colorado State Patrol says a concrete truck rolled over between the Morrison and Alameda exits. All lanes of C470 open. Watch for enviro cleanup crew on the right shoulder while they evaluate next steps to mitigate fluid spill. Thanks for your patience.S1 https://t.co/xd24CmtijC — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) June 4, 2022 Lanes were reopened at around 8:30 p.m. CSP asks drivers give cleanup crews some space as they work on a spill. (credit: Colorado State Patrol) It’s not clear if anyone is hurt in the crash, or what caused the crash.
MORRISON, CO
bouldercounty.org

Arrest made in local homicide

Boulder County, Colo. - On Thursday, June 2, 2022 at approximately 12:50 p.m., the Boulder County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a death inside a residence in the 12100 block of Flagg Drive in unincorporated Boulder County, Colorado near the City of Lafayette. The initial investigation by first responders on scene revealed that the death was suspicious in nature. Detectives with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) became involved in the investigation and were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Witness: Man Killed After Being Struck By Car, Thrown Into Wall Of Building

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A crash involving a man walking his bicycle across the street and a vehicle is being investigated by Englewood police. The crash happened Saturday morning at 4455 South Broadway. (credit: CBS) A witness told CBS4 that a man was walking his bicycle across the street when a car traveling southbound on Broadway struck him. The witness said that man was thrown into the wall of a business.(credit: CBS) The car at the scene of the crash was on its roof and badly damaged. The building was also severely damaged in the crash. Several businesses are inside the building, including a locksmith and barbershop.(credit: CBS) Fatal Accident Investigation 4400 block of South Broadway. Southbound South Broadway is shut down at West Radcliff Avenue, and northbound South Broadway is shut down at W. Stanford Avenue. Please avoid the area. It is unknown when South Broadway will reopen. — Englewood Police Department (@PoliceEnglewood) June 4, 2022 Broadway was closed to traffic during the crash investigation. The identity of the deceased has not been released.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
bouldercounty.org

Boulder County Marshall Fire Recovery Newsletter – June 3, 2022

New funding forthcoming through the Disaster Preparedness and Recovery Resources Bill. In the final days of the state legislative session the Disaster Preparedness and Recovery Resources bill passed, establishing a statewide Disaster Resilience Rebuilding Program to provide loans and grants to homeowners working to rebuild after a disaster. The funding includes $15 million to be managed by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs and $20 million to be managed by the Colorado Energy Office. The funding will go toward both current and future disaster recoveries including the Marshall fire and others. Stay tuned for additional details in the coming weeks on the availability of funding for those affected by the Marshall fire and wind event.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Emporia gazette.com

Colorado man dies after bike hits car

A 61-year-old man from Colorado was killed Friday evening after a two vehicle accident involving a bicycle in rural Lyon County. Gregory Bachman of Frisco, Colo., was riding a bicycle heading northbound on Road F at 5 p.m. when he reportedly ran into a car driven by 52-year-old Cory Smith of Emporia. Smith was heading westbound on Road 190 in a 2021 Chevy Silverado truck.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Boulder coroner IDs climber killed in Rocky Mountain National Park avalanche

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed during an avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park as Christopher Clark, of Land O’ Lakes, Fla. Clark and two other climbers were caught in an avalanche and rockfall at about 9 a.m. Sunday near the Dreamweaver Couloir on Mount Meeker, according to park officials.
BOULDER, CO
1310kfka.com

Windsor woman killed in Severance roll-over crash identified

A woman who died in a single-vehicle crash last week in Severance has been identified. The Greeley Tribune reports the Weld County Coroner said she is 28-year-old Samhitha Reddy of Windsor. Police say Reddy lost control of her vehicle and rolled into a ditch full of water one week ago. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy will determine her exact cause of death. It’s unclear what caused the crash. For more details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
WINDSOR, CO
KKTV

Colorado’s 2nd largest wildfire was caused by a human

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s 2nd largest wildfire was caused by a human, according to the Forest Service of the Rocky Mountain Region. The fire was spotted on Oct. 14, 2020. Investigators announced on Friday there is evidence showing the blaze was started by a person, possibly a hunter or camper. Investigators are still working to identify the person or people responsible.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Lakewood Police: Driver In Orange Truck Shoots Man Behind 7-Eleven on Colfax

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — A man was shot several times behind a 7-Eleven in Lakewood following an argument with a driver in an orange truck Friday morning, Lakewood Police Department told CBS4. Copter4 was above the active seen prior to police confirming the shooting with injuries. (credit: CBS) According to the police department, officers responded to the 5200 block of W Colfax Avenue after receiving reports about the shooting. John Romero, Lakewood PD public information officer, says the driver of an orange vehicle was behind the 7-Eleven convenience store on a property shared with a Conoco gas station and got into an argument with another man outside. Actual vehicle suspected to be involved (credit: Lakewood Police) The driver is accused of eventually shooting the victim several times before he drove away. The suspect had not been found as of 7:30 a.m. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital to treat injuries, and his health condition was unknown. Anyone with information can call Lakewood Police Department to share a tip. (credit: CBS)
LAKEWOOD, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Lafayette man’s death deemed suspicious; suspect arrested

A man was arrested Friday after a homicide investigation began Thursday near Lafayette. Just before 1 p.m. Thursday, Boulder County communications received a 911 call reporting a death inside a residence in the 12100 block of Flagg Drive in unincorporated Boulder County, according to a news release. First responders determined...
LAFAYETTE, CO
fowlertribune.com

Armed homeowner helps detain elusive suspect

On May 26, the Otero County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Pueblo Shooting suspect, Kyle McKenna, of Denver, age 22, in North La Junta after using a reverse 9/11 call. The suspect reportedly drove a stolen white GMC pickup and fled on Highway 50 after a suspected burglary and shooting in Pueblo.
PUEBLO, CO

