Structure Fire Leaves Local Family Displaced

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — A man was shot several times behind a 7-Eleven in Lakewood following an argument with a driver in an orange truck Friday morning, Lakewood Police Department told CBS4. Copter4 was above the active seen prior to police confirming the shooting with injuries. (credit: CBS) According to the police department, officers responded to the 5200 block of W Colfax Avenue after receiving reports about the shooting. John Romero, Lakewood PD public information officer, says the driver of an orange vehicle was behind the 7-Eleven convenience store on a property shared with a Conoco gas station and got into an argument with another man outside. Actual vehicle suspected to be involved (credit: Lakewood Police) The driver is accused of eventually shooting the victim several times before he drove away. The suspect had not been found as of 7:30 a.m. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital to treat injuries, and his health condition was unknown. Anyone with information can call Lakewood Police Department to share a tip. (credit: CBS)

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO