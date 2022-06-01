ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

Police identify victims, suspect in Wyoming murder-suicide

WZZM 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe investigation into this incident...

www.wzzm13.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Wyoming, MI
State
Wyoming State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNEM

Police: 1 person injured after more than 100 shots fired during shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - An overnight shooting between two groups of people in Saginaw left one person injured, according to Michigan State Police. Saginaw police officers and Michigan State Police troopers responded to the scene on Hamilton Street at Court Street about 1:10 a.m. on Friday, June 3. One person...
SAGINAW, MI
US 103.1

Video Shows 12-Year-Old Robbing Michigan Gas Station at Gunpoint

A 12 year-old boy was caught earlier this week on surveillance video robbing a gas station at gunpoint in Van Buren County. This surveillance video is so crazy. It shows the boy standing in line waiting to confront the store clerk. He walks up to the counter and points a gun at the clerk and says "put the money in the bag." The clerk was obviously in disbelief and said "are you serious?" He then points the gun at the ceiling, fires off a round, and replies "yeah." She gives him $5,000 and he calmly walks out of the gas station.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Police#Murder#Violent Crime
Fox17

86-year-old Kentwood woman dies in accidental drowning

KENTWOOD, Mich. — An elderly Kentwood resident has died in an accidental drowning Thursday night. The Kentwood Police Department says it happened near Eastern Avenue and 59th Street after 10 p.m. The victim is described as an 86-year-old resident of a nearby elderly care facility. We’re told she died...
KENTWOOD, MI
95.3 MNC

12-year-old boy armed with gun, arrested

A 12-year-old boy armed with a gun has been arrested after police say he robbed a gas station in Hartford and got away with thousands of dollars. Police say the boy got the 9 millimeter pistol from a locked cabinet in his home. They also say the clerk at the...
HARTFORD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wgvunews.org

“Horrific” murder/suicide in Wyoming leaves four people dead

The names of the victims are not being released pending family notification. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said Tuesday four people are dead after a man shot his girlfriend and her two daughters before turning the gun on himself. According to a press release, officers from the Wyoming Department...

Comments / 0

Community Policy