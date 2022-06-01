Police identify victims, suspect in Wyoming murder-suicide

A 12 year-old boy was caught earlier this week on surveillance video robbing a gas station at gunpoint in Van Buren County. This surveillance video is so crazy. It shows the boy standing in line waiting to confront the store clerk. He walks up to the counter and points a gun at the clerk and says "put the money in the bag." The clerk was obviously in disbelief and said "are you serious?" He then points the gun at the ceiling, fires off a round, and replies "yeah." She gives him $5,000 and he calmly walks out of the gas station.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO