Police identify victims, suspect in Wyoming murder-suicide

HOLLAND, Mich. — Court documents reveal more chilling details about a deadly shooting in Holland Wednesday night. 19-year-old Cinecca Madison is charged with open murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Antory Burrell, and assault with intent to commit murder for severely injuring of 18-year-old Demontae Knight Junior. The...
HOLLAND, Mich. — An Ottawa County woman pleaded guilty in court today, after falsely telling police she was stabbed during a home invasion. On April 18, 22-year-old Marisa Zavala told the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office that someone she didn't know broke into her home in Park Township, and stabbed her when her and her young child returned home.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police identified Marcell Depriest Ross, 30, as the victim of a fatal shooting that happened early Monday, May 30. The shooting was reported at 4:19 a.m. in the 1100 block of Dallas Avenue SE, north of Hall Street. Grand Rapids police responded to several 911...
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - An overnight shooting between two groups of people in Saginaw left one person injured, according to Michigan State Police. Saginaw police officers and Michigan State Police troopers responded to the scene on Hamilton Street at Court Street about 1:10 a.m. on Friday, June 3. One person...
A 12 year-old boy was caught earlier this week on surveillance video robbing a gas station at gunpoint in Van Buren County. This surveillance video is so crazy. It shows the boy standing in line waiting to confront the store clerk. He walks up to the counter and points a gun at the clerk and says "put the money in the bag." The clerk was obviously in disbelief and said "are you serious?" He then points the gun at the ceiling, fires off a round, and replies "yeah." She gives him $5,000 and he calmly walks out of the gas station.
KENTWOOD, Mich. — An elderly Kentwood resident has died in an accidental drowning Thursday night. The Kentwood Police Department says it happened near Eastern Avenue and 59th Street after 10 p.m. The victim is described as an 86-year-old resident of a nearby elderly care facility. We’re told she died...
A 12-year-old boy armed with a gun has been arrested after police say he robbed a gas station in Hartford and got away with thousands of dollars. Police say the boy got the 9 millimeter pistol from a locked cabinet in his home. They also say the clerk at the...
WYOMING, MI -- Joelin Hernandez-Landa, 13, was about to graduate from San Juan Diego Academy in Wyoming. Thursday would have been the last day for her at the kindergarten-through-eighth grade Catholic school. Her school’s principal, Kristina Martinez-Precious, talked about Joelin at a Wednesday, June 1 vigil for the teen, her...
A 24-year-old man was shot and killed at 7:16 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24 in an alley by the intersection of Cherry St. SE and Division Avenue. The man was identified as Naquie Malik Mit and his death was confirmed as a homicide. Witnesses have claimed seeing a large group...
The names of the victims are not being released pending family notification. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said Tuesday four people are dead after a man shot his girlfriend and her two daughters before turning the gun on himself. According to a press release, officers from the Wyoming Department...
Body Cam footage was released by the Battle Creek Police Department on Wednesday of a mental health crisis intervention on Thursday, May 26th. Local News Outlets reporting the man involved, Brian Armstrong, was dancing in the intersection of Wabash and Capital Avenues that afternoon. Police say he was intentionally trying to get hit by passing cars.
The guest of a Wyoming man believed to have killed his girlfriend and two of her children before turning the gun on himself said he doesn’t know how it could have happened, but the woman’s family says she was afraid of him. (June 1, 2022)
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Zolton Vines faces up to 15 years in prison after being charged with sexually assaulting an underage girl while he was employed with Muskegon Heights schools. Vines, 31, was arrested Thursday, June 2, as the result of a rapidly evolving investigation, Muskegon County Chief Assistant...
KENT COUNTY, MI – A man, woman and two girls were fatally shot early Tuesday, May 31, in a suspected murder-suicide in Wyoming, police said. Wyoming police believe that the man shot the others before killing himself. Three other children inside the house were not physically injured, police said....
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A 20-year-old Dowagiac man was killed Thursday, June 2, in a single-vehicle crash in Constantine Township. The victim’s name has not been released. The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Youngs Prairie Road near Harder Road, St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies said.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 25-year-old man who police say shot and killed a 65-year-old woman after she opened her front door has been found guilty of murder. Andre Demitris Sims was found guilty Wednesday, June 1 of first-degree murder, felony firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition following a jury trial.
