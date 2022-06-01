ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta airport gun policy sparks concern with law enforcement

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta police officials say that officers have been instructed to not detain passengers...

CBS 46

18-year-old accused of threatening law enforcement officials over YSL arrests

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An 18-year-old is facing 23 counts of terroristic threats after he threatened to kill Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, his wife and the Atlanta Public Schools police chief on social media. According to court documents, Quartavius Mender made the threats following several high-profile arrests of accused...
Atlanta respond to rise in crime at Cascade Springs Nature Preserve

ATLANTA - Atlanta leaders tell a police commander to come up with a safety plan for a large tract of land off Cascade Road. The 125 acres is called the Cascade Springs Nature Preserve. It has become a favorite for park walkers -- including an organized group called the Nature...
NEWS BRIEF: Activists allege mistreatment of horses at Atlanta facility

A popular horse and carriage riding firm in Atlanta is under fire for poor treatment of its animals, according to reports. Julie Robertson of the Georgia Animal Rights and Protection group has been documenting conditions at All Around Carriages and says there are multiple violations occurring at the Tift Street facility. “I want people to know what conditions these horses are kept in,” said Robertson after sharing video clips that show horses in small, muddy enclosures with scant shelter from the rain. “They’re in this filthy, filthy ground. It causes bacteria in the hooves and causes abscesses — making it very painful,” she explained. “There is no code enforcement, and I think Atlanta City Council should consider banning carriage horses.”
Georgia Democratic lawmakers push for gun law reform at state Capitol

ATLANTA - Georgia Democrats are set to announce a push for passing gun control legislation in response to the recent deadly mass shooting across the country. Friday morning, Democratic lawmakers are holding a press conference on the steps of the state Capitol urging the General Assembly to pass gun control legislation.
Doctor killed in Tulsa hospital mass shooting had ties to Emory University

ATLANTA — The doctor killed Wednesday at a hospital in Oklahoma has ties to Atlanta. Preston Phillips was an orthopedic surgeon with an interest in spinal surgery and joint reconstruction, according to a profile on Saint Francis Health System's website. He has advanced degrees in organic chemistry and pharmacology as well as theology from Emory University.
Police chase ends with crash on I-85 in Newnan, two face multiple charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two wanted in connection to shoplifting at a Newnan Wal-Mart face multiple charges after leading police on a high-speed pursuit that ended with the getaway vehicle crashing into a guardrail on Interstate 85 North in Newnan. Police tell CBS46 News officers responded to a shoplifting report...
