Society for the Blind and Visually Impaired expands its reach

ST. LOUIS – For many cancer patients, getting a ride to get their treatment is not possible. The American Cancer Society has a program where people volunteer to drive cancer patients to their treatment appointments at no cost! That program shut down because of covid and now it’s back! Now there’s a great need for drivers. If you are a patient or if you can be a driver here’s how to get help and give it!
ST. LOUIS – June is PRIDE Month and Clementine’s is celebrating with rainbow waffle cones! Each time one is sold, part of the proceeds go to area LGBTQ+ organizations in our area. Plus why not fill it with your favorite flavored ice cream. Here’s an idea get like five flavors and make the rainbow and eat the rainbow! Now that’s a positive thing we can all do!
ST. LOUIS – Start now because you don’t want your skin to look like a piece of leather! That’s what moms of our Studio STL staff said to them. Of course, the moms were right! Licensed Esthetician Christen Michel, gives her four favorite finds to help us all age well and of course, don’t forget the sunscreen!
ST. LOUIS – Don’t go the retirement road alone. There can be a lot of hazards that you won’t see until you hit a pothole and that may cost you a lot of money. Compass Retirement Solutions has the right name because they know how to navigate you to retirement where you are worry-free and enjoying all the hard work you did to get yourself retired. Today we talked about taxes. They can cause some retirement detours. Let Compass Retirement solutions help. You can receive a no-cost copy of the book “Retire Early” which outlines all the considerations you need for a successful retirement. Go to: www.rethinkingretirement.net.
ST. LOUIS – Sleep, a healthy diet, and getting regular checkups are all part of aging well. For men, it’s especially important to get regular prostate screenings and maintain a healthy status. Cheryl’s Herbs has several items to help men along with on-the-go herbs to help with mental and physical vitality!
ST. LOUIS – ST. LOUIS – Gregory Bowdry, better known as Stringz EMB, is a St. Louis musician. His music career is going strong as he releases a sophomore album, “E Legato a.” He’s hosting a free concert at the St. Louis Public Library Central to celebrate. Doors open Thursday, June 9, at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. He talks about starting a clothing line, his family, and fabulous ‘Monster Sauce.’
ST. LOUIS – You can register for the “Read with a Ranger“program every weekend in June. Inside the Gateway Arch, you may register and will be given that week’s book to read for free! Then head to the Arch on Saturdays at 10 a.m. or Sundays at 1 p.m. You and the kids can spend an hour reading and talk about the book. Why not go up in the Arch? The first reading happens Saturday! St. Louis County Libraries are launching their summer reading program. Kids can win prizes for just reading all summer and those prizes include gift cards, books, and games.
ST. LOUIS – Donuts has a long history of bringing that little bit of happiness and comfort, and so does the Salvation Army. Tomorrow they will be doing a long-standing tradition of giving out donuts. They started in 1938 during the Great Depression by giving out donuts to WWII soldiers in Chicago. Society today has its own challenges, but that has not changed the Salvation Army’s mission.
ST. LOUIS – The road is smooth and so are their juices and smoothies – we are talking about Juiced Wheels in St. Peters, MO. They only sell and service electric bikes. The owners stopped by our back lot with two electric bikes, Bluetooth helmets, and some freshly squeezed juices. Chelsea got juiced up and hopped on a bike to ride around the Studio STL back lot!
When visiting the produce section of the Schnucks store along Shackleford Road in Florissant, you would expect to find lettuce and tomatoes. But on some special days, you might see some pizazz (and we don't mean the apples).
ST. LOUIS — Dynamic Protective Coatings is a Maryland Heights company that specializes in floor coverings but also floor installation. If you stand on it, they can handle it. Today we got to look at their work and how it’s great basements, garages, and any floor in the home or office.
ST. LOUIS – Where Tim goes fun follows. Today, there’s a 100 percent chance of fun and also snow! Tim visited the Snow Monster shop in Pacific, Missouri and they specialize in New Orleans-type sweet treats with powdery thin shaved ice and tons of specialty snowballs! Yummy!
ST. LOUIS — We kick off our special segment series, Studio STL’s Summer of Fun. Come with us as Chelsea visits the best places in St. Louis to just have fun and relax. Today Chelsea visits the St. Louis Aquarium! She gets to feed and pet stingrays and climb over a shark tank. She also dipped her hand in this pool of little fishies who gave their version of a manicure. It’s a great place to get your hands wet and interact with local river fish and the world’s ocean life. Plus who can’t enjoy just sitting in front of a tank and watching the fish and otters live their best lives! Live your best life with us this summer!
ST. LOUIS — Orangetheory Fitness helps you hit all the right spots. It’s a heart rate-based HIIT workout. This total body workout pulls together science, coaching, and technology to give you the results you want and the strength you need to live in an optimal health state. Today take your phone out and scan the code showing in the segment, or contact one of the 14 local Orangetheory locations in St. Louis for your first workout free and you can try the month of June for free! It’s a great way to test out what you can achieve at Orangetheory Fitness.
