STL African Arts Festival enters new decade

Some of St. Louis' most talented creatives returned or began a new tradition of sharing and selling their crafts, and cuisine to the community via this year’s St. Louis African Arts Festival. The wide array of products from Africans and the African diaspora is warming and reminds people of the creativity...
It seems as though the Cementland dream is officially dead, as the land has now been sold. Cementland was an unfinished project of the late Bob Cassilly, founder of the City Museum (750 North 16th Street, CityMuseum.org). The artist bought the 55-acre site along the Mississippi River in the early 2000s and set out to turn it into a magical spot in the way that only Cassilly could deliver.
St. Louis own rap mega star Nelly is known for representing the region. His tradition continues this weekend as he prepares to take the stage as part of the festivities for the first-ever Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series. The event is presented by TicketSmarter and is expected to draw more than 80,000 over the course of the weekend.
ST. LOUIS – The FOX 2 team asked our Facebook viewers “Where is the best BBQ joint?”. Some viewers said old favorites like Pappy’s, Sugarfire, and Dalie’s. Other viewers said their own backyard was the best spot in the area for some good BBQ. Jane said,...
ST. LOUIS – The concept of market wagoning is literally bringing the farm to the front door. Established in the middle of the pandemic, more than 55 food producers in the St. Louis area benefit from the food delivery service. Co-owner of Nature’s Plow Julie Deering shared how the business is working out.
The Magic Flute is one of the world's most beautiful operas. Written by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, the music is as soaring and magical (and flute heavy) as the name implies. Follow the adventures of Prince Tamino as he tries to save the princess Pamina from the clutches of the evil Sarastro. And count on Opera Theatre of Saint Louis to sensitively handle the problematic source material. (The opera has been called both racist and sexist.) The Magic Flute is playing at the Loretto-Hilton Center (130 Edgar Road, 314-961-0644, opera-stl.org/whats-on/the-magic-flute) Thursday, June 2, and plays through Sunday, June 26. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m., except on Saturday, June 18, when the show is at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $135.
The kitchen is the heart of the home. It is where the family congregates, investigating dishes being cooked and sharing the day's events. Where secret ingredients are divulged and beloved recipes are passed down. It is where we nourish our souls and our relationships, creating meals and memories. With only four tables and an order counter, the constant bustle of customers and orders steadily flowing in and out of its doors, the restaurant that sisters Mary Nguyen and Kristin Liu have created maintains a similar vibe to that of the idyllic home kitchen. Naming that restaurant the Kitchen (14065 New Halls Ferry Road, 314-831-9292) couldn't have been more natural.
May saw a flurry of activity in the St. Louis restaurant scene, with the city proper getting the majority of the action on the plus side of the column. Many were new concepts from established names in the business. In Benton Park, two new offshoots of beloved favorites opened their doors; Arzola's Fajitas + Margaritas from the family behind Dogtown's Chuy Arzola's and Station No. 3 from Frida's and Diego's restaurateurs Natasha Kwan and Rick Roloff both welcomed their first guests this month. Similarly, the owners of Buenos Aires Cafe added Fariñas Kitchen + Bar to the Downtown restaurant landscape, while Michael and Tara Gallina and Aaron Martinez launched Taqueria Morita on the grounds of their venerated Cortex eatery, Vicia. And in just 27 days, Natasha Bahrami, Michael Fricker and Matt Wynn transformed the beloved mainstay Cafe Natasha's into Salve Osteria, a harvest -centric restaurant designed to compliment the adjacent Gin Room.
Yelp has ranked the Top 100 Best Donut Shops in the US, and there is one shop in Missouri that makes the top 25 of this list and their donuts sound absolutely delicious!. Donuts are just the best, especially when you get them from a donut shop that lives, breaths, and sleeps donuts, and according to a ranking released by Yelp if you want the best donuts in Missouri you have to go to St. Louis to a place called Pharaoh's Donuts.
ST. LOUIS – Kids and their families can join the Safe Summer Launch and Camp Sun Splash at Fairground Park in north St. Louis. Torchbearers 2 and the Zeta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. will lead the launch on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4. Families can also sign up for the camp which offers meals, swimming, and field trips at no cost to residents. A long list of organizations will help families with a safe place for their kids to spend the summer, amid worries of accidental injuries and gun violence spiking every summer.
Visit an international festival dedicated to a spicy root, play some booze-free bingo or celebrate the start of Pride Month with brunch. “Come to Collinsville, Illinois, to be a part of the fest devoted to all things horseradish celebrated the first weekend in June in Uptown Collinsville on Main Street. Where else can you learn how to prepare your own horseradish, join in any of the classic Horseradish Festival Contests, visit the Craft Village, or just sample the food and listen to the Live music. Admission, musical entertainment and parking are free.” Friday and Saturday from 11am to 10pm.
June 3 to 4 – 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Main Street, Collinsville, internationalhorseradishfestival.com. Come for the bloody mary contest, stay for the local food and horseradish root toss. There are also local craft vendors; a new kids area in the city hall parking lot; a car show on Saturday; live entertainment; cornhole at Old Herald Brewery & Distillery and more. This is a great family-friendly festival celebrating the Horseradish Capital of the World. Free admission.
ST. LOUIS – Juneteenth celebrations are ramping up and Harris-Stowe State University is hosting the second annual Show Me Juneteenth STL later this month. Marshelle “Ms. Woody” Woodland, the founder of the event, and DJ Larry Shepard explained more. Click here for more information. By submitting your...
Howard Neuman walked out of Bob’s Seafood last Thursday morning with a sack of fresh fish and sighed. An hour earlier, Bob’s announced on Facebook that it would close for good on June 4. “I was really upset to hear they were closing,” Neuman said. “I’ve been coming...
This powerful company produces no products but makes money on every item sold. When companies want to update their wireless networks, improve their cybersecurity practices, or enhance their data analytics, they hire World Wide Technology.
Kwame Building Group (KWAME) has been selected as the Construction Manager for a $88 million expansion of St. Louis Community College’s (STLCC) Wildwood campus. The project includes construction of a new Center for Health Sciences, Center for Technology and other building renovations. The Wildwood campus project is part of $400 million in construction initiatives across STLCC’s campuses to modernize learning environments and support the metropolitan region’s workforce needs and economy. The projects are funded by an eight-cent property tax levy increase approved by voters in August 2021.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Junior, soon to be senior, Jayden Brown is a sight to see and hear. Brown has been dancing since he was four years old. He is a standout student at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in the SLPS District. “What I can say...
Ever since he announced that he and his wife, Brittany Abernathy, were opening a restaurant dedicated to toasted ravioli, Matthew Fuller has received a number of messages to his social media accounts. Most reach out to offer support and words of encouragement for bringing to life such a fun homage to the region's signature savory dish. Some, however, wonder if he's been listening in on their conversations.
“Imagine a kid living in 63107 living in a drug-infested neighborhood, who hears gunshots and ambulance and police sirens outside their windows every day. They’re at home eating a tuna fish, peanut butter, or an air sandwich because the mother doesn’t have food stamps. Now, what do you think happens to this child who has a pack of homework that they can’t figure out on an empty stomach while being traumatized?”
Chicken mole, beef bulgogi, jambalaya, porchetta – these are not only iconic dishes from around the globe; they’re also the kinds of flavors you’ll find stuffed into flaky crusts from Mister’s Hand Pies. The cottage bakery, run by duo Megan Rice and Preston Blaine, is bringing big flavors to St. Louis in small, crispy packages.
Comments / 1