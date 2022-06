With a partially blue eye and precious nubby tail that is constantly wiggling, this pretty pooch is really one of a kind! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Mayer, a 5 years old mixed breed dog from Jackson, Mississippi. He is neutered, up to date with his shots, housebroken, and ready to go to a forever home. Mayer is a big boy at 80 pounds, so it’s best if he only goes to an adult-only home. He gets along with other dogs but can be picky.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO