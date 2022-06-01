Harding: ADOT continues to invest in Interstate 40

We understand that sometimes the going on Interstate 40 can get rough. But, setting aside the rest of that old adage, ADOT continues to invest in the 360-mile northern Arizona corridor.

Last week, maintenance crews began smoothing out some of those rough patches along a 6-mile stretch of I-40 in Kingman. They are milling down patches of rough pavement between Andy Devine Avenue and milepost 46, west of the city limits. This will help create a smoother, safer ride for drivers in Kingman.

Other work currently being done along I-40 includes replacing pavement along a 10-mile stretch between I-17 and Walnut Canyon Road in east Flagstaff. There are also 10 bridges along I-40 that are being worked on.

All of this work adds to the more than 90 miles of pavement work and 47 bridges that have been repaired, upgraded or replaced along I-40 since 2016.

“OK,” you say, “that’s great. But, there are needed improvements in the Mohave County region. Are there plans for that portion of I-40?”

You’re absolutely right. ADOT has been doing a lot of needed bridge and pavement work in the Flagstaff area due to damage from years of snow and ice and heavy use. There are plans for pavement rehabilitation projects ranging from 10 to 15-mile stretches of I-40 in a few areas around Kingman and west of Ash Fork. There are plans for bridge improvements in the Mohave County region as well. These projects can be found in our current Five-Year Construction Program.

And, of course, the big project of the West Kingman traffic interchange improving traffic flow between US 93 and I-40 is coming in 2024.

While these projects do depend upon available funding to get done, we remain steadfast in our efforts to improve I-40.

Our track record of committing $297 million to various improvements along the I-40 corridor since 2016 demonstrates that.

Editor’s note: Ryan Harding is a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Transportation. Visit azdot.gov .