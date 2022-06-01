ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Dr. Colliers Explains Why STI Rates Are Surging Among Adolecents [WATCH]

By Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 3 days ago

Dr. Collier took this mornings opportunity with Rickey Smiley to open up about a serious issue that is surging among adolescents, and that is STIs .

He explains why this outbreak has risen over the last decade, specifically those in between the ages of 14-19, and how it’s becoming a heath threat among the public.

“Recently released out about a CDC face syphilis increased 52%. From 2016 to 2020, and congenital syphilis cases are up. Listen to this 235%.” says Dr. Collier. “That means babies are being born with syphilis at a rate of 235% Higher preliminary data for 2021 show yet another increase though congenital syphilis, which is considered a sentinel event in healthcare system. That means that when the rates of syphilis are going up, a lot of other infectious diseases will go up as well. So untreated syphilis has to be a long term health consequences.”

Take a listen to learn more on what you should know as a parent, information you can share with a teenager, and the long term health issues this could cause among babies.

