Arcade Monsters Coming to Lake Mary

Central Florida arcade brand is bringing its signature entertainment venue to Lake Mary soon. What Now on Wednesday spoke with President of the company Emily McLaughlin for details.

Expect to find the newest outpost at 1130 Townpark Ave, in the Colonial Town Park shopping mall. It will neighbor the businesses: Corona Cigar Company & Monticristo Lounge and HOTWORX.

This location, compared to the other four, will be a bit smaller, said McLaughlin. They haven’t set a firm opening date yet, but McLaughlin said that they are primarily waiting on final approvals and hope to open within a month.

The brand was founded by Adrian Ravelo in 2018 and has since grown rapidly to four (soon to be five) locations across Florida. They offer family-friendly fun by way of games, food, drinks and more. According to McLaughlin, the brand is seeking to establish another Florida unit before breaking into out-of-state markets.

