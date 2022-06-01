ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 trailer recommits to the legend of mankind's big bulky boys

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

Saber Interactive says it's going all-out to recreate humanity's ginormous space soldiers.

We didn't get a look at any new Space Marine 2 gameplay during today's Warhammer Skulls showcase. We did get a new trailer, however, featuring some behind-the-scenes footage of development at Saber Interactive, and a handful of developers talking about their goals and aspirations for the sequel that's a decade in the making.

The cinematics that appear in the showcase are drawn from the announcement trailer (opens in new tab) revealed at last year's Game Awards, so unfortunately there's nothing new to see there. Fans will no doubt be at least a little relieved that Saber Interactive, which has taken over the series from original developer Relic, seems fully committed to maintaining the Space Marine mythos.

"These guys are two and a half meters tall, they're probably about 500 pounds before you even put the armor on top of them," actor Clive Standen, who's replacing Mark Strong in the role of Captain Titus (who is apparently now a lieutenant), said in the video. "And their armor is ginormous."

"Most human beings in this world will never see a space marine," creative director Oliver Hollis-Leick said. "They're the stuff of legends. They're known as the angels of death. His angels. When one appears on the battlefield, it's like seeing an angel of God."

You might think that's a bit over the top, but that's basically Warhammer 40,000 in a nutshell. Restrained (or even rational), it is not. I mean, just look at these guys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mmx79_0fxSAsXV00
(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Unfortunately, the trailer did not include any hint as to a release date: That is still TBA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3msGaE_0fxSAsXV00

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

Comments / 1

Related
PC Gamer

English translations of Elden Ring boss music uncover grim, fascinating lore

True to FromSoft form, Elden Ring's (opens in new tab) soundtrack is phenomenal, bursting forth during boss fights to capture all the majesty and madness of the foes you face. The choral elements of these tracks are a big part of what makes them special, though I have to confess to not having known the actual words to any of them since the Tower Knight in Demons' Souls (and his banger of a track, HA-HAHA-HA-HA).
MUSIC
PC Gamer

Marvel's Midnight Suns leak reveals Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, and a release date

The info slipped out thanks to a leak of cover art and preorder information. A late 2021 delay pushed Marvel's Midnight Suns (opens in new tab), the turn-based tactical RPG being developed by XCOM studio Firaxis, into the second half of 2022. An official release date still hasn't been announced, but it may have slipped out thanks to leaked box art and preorder details.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clive Standen
Person
Henry Cavill
ComicBook

New Street Fighter 6 Gameplay Trailer Revealed

During today's PlayStation State of Play, Capcom unveiled a trailer for Street Fighter 6, the latest entry in the company's beloved fighting franchise. The game was announced earlier this year alongside a brief teaser trailer and a new logo that fans really did not like. However, today we got to see some actual gameplay footage for the title. The footage looks wildly different from what we've seen in previous Street Fighter games, with a much bigger emphasis on story elements. The game will be launching next year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, but a specific date has not been announced beyond 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Marine#Warhammer 40 000#Mankind#Video Game#Saber Interactive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
PC Gamer

New games of 2022: all the upcoming PC games we're looking forward to

We're halfway through the year, and looking forward to the rest of the new games 2022 has to offer. The beginning of the year has been stacked with huge new PC games like Total War: Warhammer 3 and the long-awaited, long-memed Elden Ring (opens in new tab). But big games aren't the only reason to be thrilled as a PC gamer in 2022. We're also welcoming the launch of Valve's handheld Steam Deck (opens in new tab), our very own gaming console!
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Retro shooter ‘Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun’ debuts with gory trailer

During Games Workshop’s Warhammer Skulls showcase, developer Auroch Digital revealed Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – a violent boomer shooter where players control a powerful Space Marine. Set to launch in 2023, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun will be available on current and former-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as Nintendo...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy