ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Suspect in Franklin Arrested for Shooting Incident

radio7media.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE SUSPECT FROM A MAY 26TH SHOOTING INCIDENT IN A FRANKLIN NEIGHBORHOOD...

www.radio7media.com

Comments / 0

Related
clarksvillenow.com

2 charged in shooting death of man found in car on Power Street

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two people have been charged in the shooting of a Clarksville man who was found dead in a car on Power Street last month. On May 1, John Cole was killed on Power Street, according to previous reports. Detectives with the Police Special Operations...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Franklin, TN
Franklin, TN
Crime & Safety
radio7media.com

Search Warrant Results in Cash, Vehicle, Motorcycle and Drugs Seized

ON JUNE 2ND, GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT NARCOTICS INVESTIGATORS WORKED WITH LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AND ARRESTED MICHAEL LONG AND JACQUELINE PAGE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASES INVESTIGATORS SERVED A SEARCH WARRANT ON A MOTEL ROOM THE PAIR WERE STAYING IN WHICH RESULTING IN THE DISCOVERY OF A LARGE QUANTITY OF METHAMPHETAMINE, MARIJUANA, AND DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. IN ADDITION, A CHEVY SILVERADO, ENCLOSED TRAILER, HARLEY DAVIDSON MOTORCYCLE AND CASH WERE SEIZED. LONG AND PAGE WERE CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE AND POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE.
GILES COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Man arrested after trying to rob a closed business with a machete

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man after he was found in the back of closed-down market on Tuesday. According to the arrest affidavit, the owner of Mario’s Tobacco and Beer Market notified police when he discovered a man in the back of the store with a machete. The man exited the store through the same window he broke to gain entry and fled on foot before the officers arrived. Nothing was stolen from the business, according to the affidavit.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
radio7media.com

Florence Police Investigating Shooting

JUST BEFORE 2 PM ON WEDNESDAY, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED A REPORT OF SHOOTING THAT OCCURRED BEHIND THE DOLLAR GENERAL ON HUNTSVILLE ROAD. UPON ARRIVAL, OFFICERS FOUND A MALE, LATER IDENTIFIED AS JOSHUA KILLIAN, WHO ADVISED HE HAD SHOT SOMEONE. THE MALE WHO HAD BEEN SHOT, IDENTIFIED AS BUDDY WATSON, WAS LOCATED AND TRANSPORTED TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER FOR TREATMENT. KILLIAN IS COOPERATING WITH AUTHORITIES WITH THE INVESTIGATION AND THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
FLORENCE, AL
wkdzradio.com

Child Rushed To Hospital After Oak Grove Shooting (w/VIDEO))

A child was taken to a waiting helicopter after a shooting on Timberline Circle in Oak Grove Friday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a 10-year-old was shot and was taken by ambulance to a waiting helicopter to transport the child to a hospital. Oak Grove Police say the child...
OAK GROVE, KY
wgnsradio.com

Man trying to buy marijuana gets robbed at gunpoint

Murfreesboro Police were flagged down by a man who wanted to report a robbery, after attempting to purchase marijuana. The man told police after he dropped off his significant other and then drove down Reid Avenue. While on Reid Avenue he was approached by two men, one who walked up to his car and stood at his driver’s side door.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wkdzradio.com

Two Women Injured In Hopkinsville Assault

Two women were cut during a fight with a man on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say the two women got into an altercation inside of a home with a man that was staying with them and he used a knife to cut them before fleeing the area.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Gang Suspect Arrested On Weapons Charge

A Hopkinsville man accused of being involved in gang activity was arrested on several felony warrants and found to be in possession of a firearm on Grandview Drive Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they received a report that 19-year-old Emonie Evans was inside of a home and had active warrants....
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Resolution possible in East Ninth Street shooting case

There could be a possible resolution in the case against Jaylynn Cheatham, the man accused in the shooting of two men at a gas station on East Ninth Street in 2021. Cheatham, who is charged with multiple counts of wanton endangerment, attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and more, appeared alongside defense attorney David Rye in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday. Rye informed the court that he is going over a plea offer from the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, but he needs more time to discuss with both his client and his client’s family.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
webcenterfairbanks.com

VIDEO: Elementary school principal fired, charged after dragging student through hallway

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – An elementary school principal in Tennessee was fired Thursday after she was charged for an incident that happened in 2019. In a video from 2019 obtained by WSMV from police, Walter Hill Elementary principal Helen Campbell and special education teacher Bonnie Marlar can be seen dragging a 10-year-old student by his feet through the school, injuring his head.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Shoplifting woes in Murfreesboro

Shoplifting continues to be a big problem for retailers in the 'Boro... In one of the more recent theft cases reported to police, an unknown man entered the Kohl's department store on Old Fort Parkway next to Kroger to do some summer shopping. With a duffle bag in hand, the thief helped himself to a laundry list of merchandise that added up to $257.
MURFREESBORO, TN
whopam.com

Double-murder suspect appears in circuit court

Another pretrial conference was set for September for double-murder suspect Anthony Gaines, where it is likely a trial date will be set. Gaines appeared in the Christian Circuit Courtroom of Judge Andrew Self Wednesday alongside defense attorney Brandi Jones, who informed the court she is working her way through a large amount of evidence in the case and thinks its still too early to set a trial date—Judge Self agreed and set a pretrial hearing for September 21.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy