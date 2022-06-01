ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Fendi Chateau closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

By Adam Farence
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami-Dade condo sales declined during the fourth week of May. Dollar volume last week totaled $166 million, down from $246 million the week before. Sales reached 228, compared with 262 the previous week. Condos sold for an average price of about $727,000, down from $939,500 the week prior. The...

Related
WeatherTech honcho buys condo at the Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale

Does it come with floor mats? If not, WeatherTech’s founder David MacNeil has a solution for that. MacNeil, CEO of the Bolingbrook, Illinois-based automobile accessories maker, paid $6.2 million for a unit at the Four Seasons Residences Fort Lauderdale, property records show. Charles B. Snyder flipped the three-bedroom, four-bathroom...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Brooklyn developer plans 1,100-unit Fort Lauderdale project

Brooklyn-based developer Dependable Equities is moving forward with its plans for an 1,100-unit luxury rental project in Fort Lauderdale, the latest multifamily proposal in the Broward County city where thousands of apartments are already in the pipeline. The firm, led by Isaac Schlesinger and Rabsky Group co-owner Simon Dushinksy, went...
BROOKLYN, NY
Here are the resi projects planned for Miami’s Edgewater

More than a dozen projects will bring nearly 6,000 apartments and condos to Miami’s Edgewater, as developers bet big on the Miami housing market. Developers spent about $500 million on property acquisitions in Edgewater alone since late 2020, an analysis by The Real Deal found. Edgewater is hardly alone — other neighborhoods, like Brickell, also have many residential projects in the works.
MIAMI, FL
Business
Nuveen buys Sunrise apartment complex for $44M

Nuveen Real Estate bought the Oasis at Springtree apartment complex in Sunrise for $43.7 million, marking continued investor interest in South Florida multifamily properties. Chicago-based Nuveen Real Estate, through an affiliate, bought the 276-unit, garden-style complex at 3551 Northwest 85th Way from an entity that lists Nancy Kodsi Tanner as its president, according to a deed.
SUNRISE, FL
Robert Rivani’s Black Lion sells Brickell restaurant space for $13M

Black Lion Investment Group’s Miami commercial condo portfolio is a little lighter after selling a waterfront restaurant space for $13 million. An entity managed by Robert Rivani, president of Los Angeles-based Black Lion, sold the 10,700-square-foot space in the mezzanine level of Tower 4 at the Four Ambassadors Condominiums at 801 Brickell Bay Drive, according to records. The sale breaks down to $1,215 per square foot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mast Capital sells South Beach Walgreens for $9M

Mast Capital cashed out of a prime retail property in South Beach, selling a Walgreens store for $9.4 million. An entity managed by Rodolfo Fuentes of Miami bought the 15,020-square-foot retail building at 524 Jefferson Avenue, near Washington Avenue, according to a press release. Scott Sandelin and Alejandro D’Alba led...
MIAMI, FL
Galleria Fort Lauderdale owner revives, revamps redevelopment proposal

The owner of the Galleria Fort Lauderdale mall has dusted off a formerly contentious proposal to redevelop the property, this time with a different plan that won’t require a rezoning. New York-based Keystone-Florida Property Holding proposes at least 1,900 multifamily units on parts of the 42-acre Galleria Fort Lauderdale...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Oceanfront Gulf Stream estate flips in one year for 85% markup

An oceanfront Gulf Stream estate traded for $27.5 million, nearly twice its sale price one year ago. James and Kimberly Caccavo sold the six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom home to James and Estee Sausville. The Caccavos paid $14.9 million for the property in May 2021, marking an 85 percent increase compared with the latest sale.
GULF STREAM, FL
South Florida by the numbers: Pompano Beach’s moment in the sun

“South Florida by the numbers” is a web feature that catalogs the most notable, quirky and surprising real estate statistics. It’s always exciting when the stars align for a particular South Florida neighborhood, and everyone in real estate seems to realize its promise for greatness at the exact same time. Over the past 10 years, we’ve seen this phenomenon in places like Fort Lauderdale Beach, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami’s Edgewater, and Wynwood, and now it appears to be Pompano Beach’s turn. The region’s biggest names in condo development already have pre-construction luxury projects dotting the coastline, and major improvements to the city’s innovation district and a well-known gaming complex could further elevate the area’s real estate profile. Without any further “pomp” and circumstance, we explore the transformation of Pompano Beach in this edition of “South Florida by the numbers.”
POMPANO BEACH, FL

