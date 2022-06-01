Fendi Chateau closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

“South Florida by the numbers” is a web feature that catalogs the most notable, quirky and surprising real estate statistics. It’s always exciting when the stars align for a particular South Florida neighborhood, and everyone in real estate seems to realize its promise for greatness at the exact same time. Over the past 10 years, we’ve seen this phenomenon in places like Fort Lauderdale Beach, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami’s Edgewater, and Wynwood, and now it appears to be Pompano Beach’s turn. The region’s biggest names in condo development already have pre-construction luxury projects dotting the coastline, and major improvements to the city’s innovation district and a well-known gaming complex could further elevate the area’s real estate profile. Without any further “pomp” and circumstance, we explore the transformation of Pompano Beach in this edition of “South Florida by the numbers.”

