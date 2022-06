There’s a stigma within the Massachusetts hip-hop scene that once someone crosses a threshold of success, they remove themselves from their city/state. That hasn’t been the case for Cambridge’s Millyz, who has created a campaign that’s rooted locally and has made its way to the world at this point. (Millyz currently has 449,000 followers on Instagram and that number is quickly growing.) His “Blanco” series has been the anchor of his career, and now, he’s out with his new album “Blanco 5” (released May 27).

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO