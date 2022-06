The sixth edition of The Match took a different approach on Wednesday as it featured an all-NFL lineup without any golf pros involved in the celebrity contest. In the end, it was Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady that emerged with a hard-fought victory over their younger counterparts in Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. This was thanks in large part to the Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback sinking a clutch putt in the final hole.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO