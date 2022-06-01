ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

ENDANGERED RUNAWAY: Lafayette Parish Teenager Goes Missing

By Brandon Comeaux
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

14-year-old Christopher Ramirez has been missing since Tuesday evening and Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies need your help finding him. Authorities have listed the teen...

kpel965.com

Comments / 1

Related
theadvocate.com

Man arrested in shooting of 16-year-old Opelousas girl

A suspect has been arrested after a 16-year-old Opelousas girl was shot in the leg. The shooting happened around 12 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Lastrapes Street and Rice Lane. Opelousas Police Department officers responded to the area and found a 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg, spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
L'Observateur

Marksville Police Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office

Marksville– On June 2, 2022, Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) contacted Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) to investigate a complaint. The complaint was in reference to an alleged sexual assault by a Marksville police officer. According to the victim, the police officer, identified as 45-year-old Dana Adams, committed a prohibited sexual act while acting in an official police capacity.
MARKSVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Duson, LA
Crime & Safety
Lafayette Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Duson, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - June 3, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 3, 2022. Dewayne Eugene Miller, 40, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; parole detainer. Raven Monique Collins, 39, Sulphur: Simple battery;...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

Girl, 16, injured in Opelousas shooting

A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition after being shot in the leg in Opelousas, police say. The shooting happened around 12 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Lastrapes Street and Rice Lane. Opelousas Police Department officers responded to the area and found a 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg, spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 63-Year-Old Woman

Louisiana Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 63-Year-Old Woman. Update: The Silver Alert has been canceled for Ms. Leonard. She has been located safe. Louisiana – On June 3, 2022, at approximately 4:10 pm Louisiana State Police issued a statewide Silver Alert on behalf of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for 63-year-old Darline Leonard. Ms. Leonard walked away from her home located on Emile Drive in Lockport, Louisiana. According to authorities , she was last seen June 2, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. and was discovered missing around 5:30 a.m. this morning. She could be in the area of the Valentine Bridge or the Valentine Chemical Plant, which is now closed.
LOCKPORT, LA
99.9 KTDY

Teen Wounded In Third Opelousas Shooting This Week

Another day brings another shooting in Louisiana third oldest city. For the third time in the last five days, Opelousas police are investigating a shooting. This latest shooting has landed a teenager in the hospital. According to investigators, the shooting happened around midnight Thursday night near the intersection of Lastrapes...
OPELOUSAS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lafayette Sheriff App
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Arrest Report June 2, 2022

The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's office:. Alicia Maxine Edwards Kemp, age 38, of DeRidder, was arrested and charged with one count of Theft of a Motor Vehicle. Bond was set at $7500.00. Kemp remains in the VPSO jail. Morgan D. Smith, age 32, of Leesville,...
VERNON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities Searching for Suspect Involved in Lake Charles CVS Store Break In and Theft

Authorities Searching for Suspect Involved in Lake Charles CVS Store Break In and Theft. On June 3, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Lake Charles, Louisiana reported that they are are looking for a suspect in connection with a break in and theft at a CVS store. According to police, in the early morning hours on Wednesday, May 11, the suspect seen in the photo and video shattered the front door of CVS on Ryan Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The suspect entered the pharmacy and stole medications then fled the store on foot.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATC News

Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed to solve homicide of Whitney Allen Jr.

Vermilion Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving the crime of the week. On May 11, 2013, at 6:39 am, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a vehicle crash on Perkins Road which is located northeast of Abbeville. Patrol deputies located a silver vehicle in a wheat field, approximately 75 yards north of the roadway.
KPLC TV

Vernon Sheriff: Crime ring believed to be stealing fuel from convenience stores

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says it has seen a rise in fuel theft at convenience stores in the area. Numerous convenience stores within the outlying areas of Vernon have reported “significant fuel thefts,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies believe that the suspects are involved in an organized theft ring.
VERNON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigates deadly shooting on Brady Street

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night in the 2900 block of Brady Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they found 57-year-old Michael Anderson suffering from gunshot wounds. Anderson was pronounced dead on the scene. Anyone with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Lake Arthur man accused of selling drugs to minors online

An 18-year-old Lake Arthur man is accused of selling drugs to juveniles online. Jude Anthony Martin was arrested Thursday on charges of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (Schedule I) and sale, distribute, make available to minors. Bond is set at $10,000. Jeff...
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
brproud.com

BR Police request help in identifying suspect accused of stealing nearly $2,500

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Baton Rouge are asking the public for assistance in identifying a person suspected of theft. According to Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers, detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are in search of a suspect who used a victim’s cell phone to make a call and in the process, allegedly transferred nearly $2,500 from the victim’s bank account into another bank account.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy