Celebrities react to the Johnny Depp, Amber Heard verdict

The verdict is in, and so are celebrities’ reactions.

After a jury found Wednesday that Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp following 13 hours of deliberation , stars took to social media to give their two cents on the conclusion of this very highly-publicized case.

“Pretty Little Liars” star Ashley Benson celebrated the verdict by posting a photo of Depp, 58, on Instagram and simply captioning it, “YESSSSS 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤.”

Sharon Osbourne appeared more shocked by the decision, noting on Piers Morgan’s TalkTV show, “Wow, it wasn’t what I was expecting. I mean, I wanted Johnny to win but I didn’t expect him to.”

However, perhaps the most important response came from the two actors involved in the lawsuit.

Celebrities took to social media to weigh in on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial verdict. Getty

Depp released a lengthy statement in reaction to the verdict that said in part the jury “gave me my life back” and that the “truth never perishes.”

Musician Ryan Adams, who was accused by numerous women of physical and emotional abuse in 2019, reacted to Depp’s statement with heart, praise hands and flame emojis.

Sharon Osbourne admitted she was rooting for Depp to win, although she wasn’t “expecting” a victory. FilmMagic

Reality star Harry Jowsey, simply commented, “❤️❤️❤️.”

Meanwhile, Heard, 36, told Page Six via her rep that she is “heartbroken” over the verdict and that it “sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”

Amy Schumer seemingly alluded to being on Heard’s side by posting a powerful Gloria Steinem quote on Instagram that read, “Any woman who chooses to behave like a full human being should be warned that the armies of the status quo will treat her as something of a dirty joke . . . She will need her sisterhood. @gloriasteinem”

Comedian Amy Schumer seemingly empathized with Heard after her loss, posting a powerful quote about “sisterhood” on Instagram. Pacific Press/LightRocket via Ge

Depp sued his ex-wife for $50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she called herself a victim of sexual violence. The jury awarded him $15 million in damages.

Although the “Aquaman” actress did not name the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star in the op-ed piece, it was written a few years after she had accused him of abuse in a 2016 restraining order .

Heard then countersued Depp for $100 million because she argued her allegations were not false, but the jury awarded her only $2 million.

Jurors concluded that Heard did defame Depp after 13 hours of deliberation. Getty Images

During the six-week trial that took place at a Fairfax County, Va., courthouse, both the “Edwards Scissorhands” star and the “Pineapple Express” actress took the stand to detail allegations of abuse about the other.

A select few celebs at that time spoke out about whom they supported .

Comedians Chris Rock, Joe Rogan and Bill Burr advocated for Depp, calling Heard a “crazy lady” and a liar.

Heard and her legal team were stoic in the courtroom as jurors read their decision. AP

Depp’s “Dark Shadows” co-star Eva Green even took to Instagram to proclaim she had “no doubt” that he would “emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family.”

The “Cry Baby” star’s ex-girlfriend Kate Moss, meanwhile, took the stand in an effort to help his case by shutting down an age-old rumor about him throwing her down the stairs.

Heard, for her part, had a few backers, including Howard Stern, who called Depp a “narcissist,” and Julia Fox, who called out the power imbalance in Heard and Depp’s relationship as an argument for why the “Rum Diary” actress could not be the abuser.

Depp, who performed in the UK over the weekend, was not present for to hear the verdict read in person. UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com

“Did she hit him? Yes. Was it abuse? No,” the “Uncut Gems” star said on Instagram. “You need to have power to be able to abuse it. She was 25. He clearly was always way more powerful including physically and financially.”

Depp’s ex-fling Ellen Barkin made the most substantial effort to help Heard’s case by appearing as a witness and detailing Depp’s alleged “jealous” behavior during their short-lived romance.