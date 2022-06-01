Crash causes delays on I-84 Eastbound in Farmington

BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (WTNH) – A two-car crash closed Route 44 and Old Farms Road in Barkhamsted late Thursday night. Connecticut State Police were on scene soon after the accident providing care to the occupants. At 10:51 p.m., responders from Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department were then dispatched. A total of five ambulances were sent, with […]
A multi-car crash caused heavy delays on Interstate 91 in Windsor Friday evening. State Department of Transportation officials said the crash happened on the northbound side of the highway between exits 36 and 37. The crash was reported at about 3:50 p.m. The left three lanes of traffic were closed,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT- (WFSB) - A crash on North Main Street and Farmington Avenue involved a pedestrian who died. The crash was reported in the area of Farmington Avenue and North Main Street just after 10 a.m. Friday morning. The area has reopened to traffic. A pedestrian was hit by...
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 91 north was briefly closed in Meriden because of vehicle fire. According to the state Department of Transportation, the fire was reported between exits 15 and 16 just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. As of 7:50 a.m., the right and center lanes were closed. By...
Emergency crews responded to Park Street and Bartholomew Avenue in Hartford after a gas main was struck, fire officials said. They responded just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday and found that a gas main had been struck at an outdoor construction site. Connecticut Natural Gas was at the scene and Hartford...
Connecticut State Police said they're responding to a head-on collision that happened in Tolland Wednesday. Officials said the crash happened on Tolland Stage Road at about 3:15 p.m. Fire officials responded to the scene. The road is closed while authorities investigate. Anyone traveling in the area is asked to take...
A 24-year-old man died from his injuries after he lost control of the car he was driving in Connecticut and crashed into a tree. The crash happened on I-84 in Tolland at about 5:10 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, according to Connecticut State Police. A 2011 Buick Regal CXL was...
TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A man from West Haven was identified as the person killed in a crash in Tolland early Thursday morning. State police said Conor Patrick Pickering, 24, was driving west on Interstate 84 just before the exit 68 off ramp just after 5:10 a.m. They said Pickering...
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman and man both suffered serious injuries from what’s being called a domestic-violence-related stabbing in Hartford. Police said they responded to an address on Webster Street around 7:15 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they said they found the woman suffering from her injuries.
Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a hit-and-run that happened Friday afternoon in South Windsor. Officials said the crash happened at about 12:05 p.m. at the intersection of Ellington Road, or Route 30, and Sullivan Avenue. The evading car is a silver SUV with front left side...
(June 2, 2022)—Haddam Volunteer Fire Company wrapped up the month of May with three incidents on the Connecticut River and two more motor vehicle accidents, one of which involved two fatalities. On Memorial Day, May 30, Haddam Volunteer Fire Company responded to three incidents on the Connecticut River. At...
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-84 Thursday morning, causing delays and closures. The tractor-trailer fire occurred on I-84 eastbound between Exits 26 and 27 in Cheshire just after 2:30 a.m. It took hours for the scene to clear, but lanes have since reopened. The...
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Part of Albany Avenue in Hartford will be closed Saturday for an event. Hartford police said Albany Avenue between Garden Street and Williams Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The YMCA at 444 Albany Avenue will be holding a grand opening...
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a vehicle on Wednesday morning and part of Interstate 84 East in Vernon is expected to remain closed while police investigate. Emergency crews were called to Interstate 84 east just before the exit 65 on-ramp around...
VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — At least one person was severely injured in a crash on I-84 in Vernon on Wednesday, Connecticut State Police said. CSP, Vernon EMS, ASM Medic, Talcott Vernon Fire Department, and Manchester Medic responded to the crash involving a tractor trailer just after 7:30 a.m. Lifestar...
Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Route 6 in Killingly, according to fire officials. Authorities said the accident happened in the area of Dark Lantern Hill Road at approximately 3:40 p.m. Connecticut State Police said they responded to the crash involving extrication and minor...
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges in connection to a February homicide in Hartford. Police said on February 7, Hartford Fire and EMS responded to an apartment on Evergreen Avenue for someone needing medical attention. When emergency crews arrived, they found a dead female with multiple...
A woman was airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition after losing control of her vehicle and rear-ending a vehicle parked on the side of I-84 in Connecticut, state police said. Tolland County resident Aubria Scallon, of Vernon, age 39, was driving east on I-84 when she began to...
Comments / 0