Every University of Colorado baseball player to appear in the MLB

As an avid baseball follower, it’s tough to watch all 11 other Pac-12 schools play the great game while the University of Colorado remains without a team.

Baseball was cut from the school in 1980 amidst a number of budget cuts, which is a lengthy discussion for another day. A club team that plays its home games at Scott Carpenter Park is still an option for students, fortunately.

But the history of CU’s extinct Division I team is something most modern Buffs fans likely know little about, myself included. So, to learn a little more about Colorado baseball, I dove into Baseball-Reference and found the six listed former Buffs that played Major League Baseball.

Here they are:

Jay Howell

Stephen Dunn /Allsport

Jay Howell, a 2018 CU Athletics Hall of Fame inductee, was a three-time All-Star during his 15-year MLB career. The right-hander pitched for Fairview High School in Boulder and was originally drafted in 1973 by the Cincinnati Reds, but he instead opted for the college route. After three seasons with the Buffs, he was drafted again by the Reds in 1976. Howell pitched for the Reds, Cubs, Yankees, Athletics, Dodgers, Braves and Rangers while posting a career 3.34 ERA. He also won a World Series ring with the Dodgers in 1988.

John Stearns

(AP Photo/G. Paul Burnett)

As you can tell from the photo above of him getting at it with Gary Carter, John Stearns quickly earned himself the nickname "Bad Dude." Perhaps the most notable Colorado baseball alum, Stearns led the NCAA with 15 home runs in 1973 and was also a prolific football player while at CU. He was selected second overall by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 1973 MLB draft but played just one game for the Phils in 1974. The 6-foot, 185-pound catcher spent 10 of his 11 seasons with the New York Mets, hitting .260 with 46 homers. He made four All-Star games during his career.

Carroll Hardy

Outfielder Carroll Hardy hit .225 during his eight-year MLB career, which was spent with the Cleveland Indians, Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins. He never played over 115 games in a single season, however. In addition to hitting over .400 twice at Colorado, Hardy was a two-time All-American honorable mention at running back for the Buffs in 1953 and 1954. Hardy also ran track and once ran a 9.8 in the 100-meter dash. He was inducted into the CU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2002 before passing away in 2020.

Cobe Jones

Cobe Jones, a shortstop, was one of the earliest Buffs to reach the majors. He played two seasons for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1928 and 1929, appearing in only 26 total games.

Dud Lee

Baseball-Reference didn't have a set number of seasons in which Dud Lee played for the Buffs, so it's possible he only attended CU. Regardless, Lee was a middle infielder for the St. Louis Browns from 1920-21. He then returned to the majors with the Boston Red Sox from 1924-26.

Bob McGraw

Starting his MLB career with the New York Yankees in 1917, Bob McGraw appears to be the first former Buff to reach the majors. He played for four other teams throughout his nine-year career and posted a 5.00 ERA in 168 games pitched.

