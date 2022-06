Click here to read the full article. B Rocka, also known as Brandy, has entered the chat. After Jack Harlow labeled the R&B legend as simply “Ray J’s sister” during a radio interview, the “Angel In Disguise” took to Twitter with a scorching response. “I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats,” she tweeted. “And then sing [his] a** to sleep.” However, the fiery clap-back wasn’t enough of an ether. The singer made good on her remarks to “have a little fun too” and has released a freestyle over Harlow’s viral sensation, “First Class.”More from VIBE.comNick...

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO