ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Euan Blair receives an MBE after his company got people into thousands of jobs... just six months after his father became Sir Tony

By Daniel Martin Policy
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Euan Blair, the son of the former prime minister, has been awarded an MBE for services to education.

The announcement comes just six months after his father Tony was given a knighthood.

Multi-millionaire Euan, 38, founded the apprenticeship company Multiverse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DtJGw_0fxS7PdM00
The announcement comes just six months after Euan's father Tony was given a knighthood

The firm has got people into thousands of jobs by matching school leavers with more than 300 employers including Google, Facebook and Morgan Stanley.

Mr Blair co-founded the firm in 2016 and it is now said to be worth more than £600million.

He owns between 25 and 50 per cent of Multiverse shares, according to filings, implying a paper fortune in the tens of millions.

Late last year the company raised £95million in a US investor-led funding round.

Multiverse has placed more than 5,000 apprentices, and over the past year has doubled its headcount to some 400 staff, as well as launching a New York office. More than half of the company’s apprentices are people of colour and 36 per cent are from underprivileged backgrounds.

This year Mr Blair said the expansion of British universities – a key priority of his father when he was in office – has ‘not worked’ and had failed to create a ‘fairer society’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V6Fx9_0fxS7PdM00
This year Mr Blair said the expansion of British universities – a key priority of his father when he was in office – has ‘not worked’ and had failed to create a ‘fairer society’

At the New Year it was announced that Tony Blair had been granted a knighthood, though a petition to cancel it garnered 1million signatures. Euan caused his father some embarrassment in 2000 when at the age of 16 he was arrested for being ‘drunk and incapable’ at Leicester Square.

Celebrating the end of his GCSE examinations, he was found lying alone on the ground by a patrolling police officer and had been vomiting and ill. He was released without charge.

The Daily Mail revealed last week that Euan had bought himself a five-storey west London townhouse costing £22m.

Fitted with a reception, an indoor pool and gym, the five-storey building is the latest addition to his property portfolio. Twenty years ago, his mother, Cherie, famously gave him a leg up on to the property ladder when she bought a £265,000 flat, plus a second one to rent out, for him to live in while studying ancient history at Bristol University.

His father Sir Tony has an impressive property empire – including his Grade I-listed manor house in Buckinghamshire. He was reported to have saved thousands in tax after a controversial change in stamp duty legislation in 2016.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Blair
Daily Beast

Queen Meets Lilibet During Private Lunch at Windsor Castle

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth has met Lilibet, the 1-year-old daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who was named after her. The meeting happened at Windsor Castle, where...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

No military dress for Harry at Jubilee: Proud war veteran prince does NOT wear ceremonial uniform at Trooping the Colour after being stripped of his beloved titles in wake of Megxit

Prince Harry has been pictured at Buckingham Palace in a smart dark suit - after having to give up his military titles and uniform after stepping down as a working Royal. Harry leaving the spotlight meant he was stripped of his honorary royal titles including Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.
POLITICS
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer reveals actor’s first words after Johnny Depp verdict: ‘I’m so sorry’

A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has revealed the Aquaman actor’s first words after the verdict came down. “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom,’” attorney Elaine Bredehoft told The Today Show on Thursday morning. “She feels the burden of that.”A jury on Wednesday determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West London#Uk#Multiverse#British
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: A snub for the Queen of celebrities: Buckingham Palace REJECTS Kim Kardashian's pleas to attend the Platinum Jubilee official party after reality star flew to London with boyfriend Pete Davidson for the celebrations

She may be the Queen of celebrities, but Kim Kardashian's dream of joining the official Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the UK have been dashed. Despite her best efforts, officials at Buckingham Palace have rejected her pleas to attend the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday. Representatives for the star,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Journalist in UK for 18 years ‘traumatised’ over Home Office delay that stopped her working

A journalist told she had to stop working because of her immigration status, despite having lived in the UK for nearly two decades, has said the ordeal has left her traumatised.Dahaba Ali Hussen, 29, recently got a new job as a political reporter, but was told by her employer that her shifts had been put on hold because the Home Office had not confirmed her right to work.The Dutch-Somali national applied for EU settled status – which all EU nationals were required to obtain after Brexit – in December 2019, and her application was refused four months later. The Home...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Education
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Google
Daily Mail

Inquest into death of railway worker Belly Mujinga who died of Covid after being 'spat on' at London Victoria station during first lockdown will NOT look at whether she was infected by a passenger

The man who allegedly spat at Belly Mujinga who died with coronavirus at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic will no longer form part of an inquest into the transport worker's death. Mrs Mujinga, 47, died on April 5, 2020 with coronavirus after she was reportedly coughed on and spat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Heartbroken family of newlywed bride, 30, who was found dead in tanning cubicle after collapsing with suspected heart problem launch fundraising appeal to fly her home to New Zealand

The heartbroken family of a newlywed bride found dead in a Swansea tanning salon is raising cash to fly her home to New Zealand. Piata Tauwhare, 30, collapsed in the tanning booth after booking an appointment for an 11-minute session. The alarm was raised when her worried husband Ifan Jones,...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Prince Harry's jokey manner masked 'inner anxiety' about his new status as a royal B-lister, claims body language expert, who says both brothers 'leaned on wives for emotional support' at St Paul's Cathedral

Prince Harry's 'inner anxiety' about his new lesser status in the royal family couldn't be masked by his jovial manner at St Paul's Cathedral today, a body language expert has claimed. The Duke of Sussex, 37, appeared in high spirits at the National Service of Thanksgiving, as he sat with...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

26-year-old died after Covid jab following out-of-date advice at vaccine hub - OLD

A 26-year-old graduate died from a rare complication of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine after being given out-of-date information about the risk of blood clots, an inquest has heard.Jack Hurn, who was originally from Devon but was living in Redditch, Worcestershire, died in June last year, less than two weeks after receiving the jab in the West Midlands.A week-long inquest at Birmingham Coroner’s Court was told a GP informed Mr Hurn the risk of blood clots on the brain for his age group was one in 250,000, when the latest NHS guidance estimated it to be one in 50,000.The inquest heard...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

The royal SHUSH from Aunty Meghan! Duchess of Sussex cheekily puts her finger to her lips as she tells young royals to be quiet during Horse Guards Parade - as she and Prince Harry are seen for first time at Queen's Platinum Jubilee

An animated Meghan Markle appeared to playfully 'shush' a group of young royals as she made her first appearance at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, from a window overlooking Horse Guards Parade in central London. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, chatted with 11-year-old Savannah Philips and her sister Isla, 10, together...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Lady Louise borrows from Sophie's wardrobe! Queen's granddaughter, 18, pairs a floral dress with her mother's Philip Treacy hat from 2009 as she joins her family at Trooping the Colour

Lady Louise Windsor borrowed her mother's hat as she joined her family for Trooping the Colour to kick off the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The Queen's granddaughter, 18, looked elegant in a Philip Treacy hat first sported by Sophie Wessex, 57, to Trooping the Colour in 2009, which she paired with a vibrant pink floral dress. The teenager finished the look with a pair of delicate pink earrings.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

380K+
Followers
41K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy