World

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a timely tonic for Britain after a tough few years

By The Sun
 2 days ago

ER we go…

THE Platinum Puddings have been baked, the trestle tables are on standby and the bunting has mostly — despite the best efforts of Jubilee jobsworths — been hung in streets across the nation.

Yes, after a year of build-up, the four-day celebration of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne is finally here.

The Platinum Jubilee is a timely tonic for Britain after a tough few years Credit: PA

And what an extravaganza of pomp, pageantry and parties it promises to be!

From today’s Trooping the Colour through Saturday’s star-studded Buckingham Palace concert to the nationwide street party on Sunday, Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee has something for all but the sternest republican to enjoy.

For the Queen herself, we hope seeing this public outpouring of affection will be a boost to her spirits, having lost her husband of 74 years last year and seen other family members mired in scandal and discord.

In truth, the festivities are a timely tonic for the entire country after a tough few years, with the bleakness of Covid followed by war in Europe and economic uncertainty.

So whether you’ve been camped out on the Mall for days, had your Big Jubilee Lunch in the diary for months or are just going to go with the flow, make the most of the next four days.

It’s a moment for the history books, and we’re all part of it.

Union joke

THE wreckers of the Unite union, who threaten more strikes than a bowling alley, may have reached peak absurdity with their latest picket plot.

Unite’s chief Sharon Graham vows there will be “serious disruption” at Stansted airport unless its pay demands for baggage-handlers are met.

Let’s put to one side the glib ease with which Unite is prepared to use blameless holidaymakers as pawns at the drop of a sunhat. Has Ms Graham not been following the news lately?

Airports up and down the country are already achieving serious disruption just fine without her help, thanks.

Maj of honour

BEING awarded a gong from the Queen in her landmark Jubilee year carries with it an extra sheen of prestige.

The usual crop of athletes, actors and singers have been deservedly recognised for their achievements and charity work but the real stars are those less heralded members of the public, whether heroes who helped us through the pandemic or those who have served the public in other ways.

We are especially delighted for Angela Redgrave, who has been awarded a British Empire Medal at the impressive age of 104, having taught dance for 70 years.

Proof that good things come to those who wait — although we’d urge her to go easy on the high kicks while celebrating.

New York City, NY
