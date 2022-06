EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Several families in El Paso all have something in common: they have loved ones who have died while in the custody of El Paso County jails. Three of those families told KTSM the same thing; they said they want “justice.” Azhalia Gisele Corral, Gilbert Nunez Jr., and Justin Joshua Flores are […]

EL PASO COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO