MIAMI COUNTY — The Bushel’s for Hunger program has been around Miami County since 2008 and has supported Miami County food pantries. During harvest when the farmer takes their grain to Troy Elevator, they are asked if they would like to donate bushels of beans, wheat or corn to the Bushel’s for Hunger program. Each year, they have had an astounding amount of generosity from local farmers.

MIAMI COUNTY, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO