ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Coroner says he'll never be the same after being called to the Uvalde shooting scene

By Vanessa Romo
kazu.org
 2 days ago

Eulalio Diaz, Jr. was the coroner on duty in Uvalde, Texas, when a gunman massacred 19 children and two teachers...

www.kazu.org

Comments / 0

Related
San Antonio Current

Man in viral video tells Uvalde cops his granddaughter is dead because they wouldn't act

Heartbreaking video of a man confronting two Uvalde police officers about his granddaughter's death in the Robb Elementary School shooting has gone viral on TikTok. In the clip, the crying man, dressed in apparel identifying him as a Vietnam veteran, emotionally confronts officers at a memorial to the victims and accuses them of waiting too long to enter the school and confront the shooter.
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

Uvalde teacher had made peace with idea she was going to die, attorney says

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) -- Emilia Marin, an educator at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, was walking outside the school on May 24 to help a coworker bring in food for an end-of-the-year party when she saw a vehicle crash, according to her attorney.What followed next would be "the most horrific thing anyone could have endured," her attorney Don Flanary told CNN, as a gunman would kill 19 students and two teachers in the deadliest school mass shooting in nearly a decade.Marin went inside the school to report the crash and had left the door propped open with a rock, according...
UVALDE, TX
KENS 5

Father of Uvalde victim seeking temporary release from prison to attend his daughter's funeral

UVALDE, Texas — Kim Kardashian advocated on behalf of the father of a Uvalde shooting victim who sought a temporary release from prison to attend his daughter's funeral. 10-year-old Eliahana Cruz Torres was one of 19 students killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde on May 24. Kim Kardashian said her father, Eli Torres, is currently incarcerated for a non-violent drug offense.
UVALDE, TX
vigourtimes.com

Devastating Details of Slain Teacher’s Final Phone Call Revealed

– — Eva Mireles’ husband, Ruben Ruiz, is a school district police officer—and in the final minutes of his wife’s life, Ruiz was on the phone with her as he stood outside her classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, barred from entering. “She’s in the classroom and he’s outside. It’s terrifying,” Uvalde County judge Bill Mitchell said Wednesday after sheriff’s deputies who were on the scene of the mass shooting briefed him. “He’s outside hearing his wife: ‘I’m dying,'” Mitchell continued, though he clarified that he didn’t know exactly what Mireles told her husband, theNew York Times reports. He said the call did appear to take place after the shooter was already attacking.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KHOU

Uvalde mayor says he was in room with negotiator trying to talk to shooter

UVALDE, Texas — During a new interview with CNN, the mayor of Uvalde revealed he was in the room with the negotiator trying to get the gunman on the phone. Like the rest of Uvalde, Mayor Don McLaughlin has been living in a nightmare for the last week and a half. He says, within 15 minutes of learning of the mass shooting, he was at the scene in the same room as the negotiator.
UVALDE, TX
keranews.org

For the children who survived the Uvalde shooting uninjured, trauma will take time to heal

UVALDE — Eight days after surviving the shooting at Robb Elementary, 9-year-old Zayin Zuniga returned to the school grounds to visit the memorial for his slain classmates. Zayin and his mom approached one of the 21 crosses that were set on the school’s lawn to honor each of the victims killed last week: the one for Eliahna Amyah Garcia, 9, whom Zayin called Ellie. After a school dance at Robb, Zayin decided he wanted to give Ellie a gift. He begged his mom to get him a ring that he could give her. He was never able to do it.
UVALDE, TX
MySanAntonio

Former Laredo officer speaks after backlash from Uvalde massacre response

Uvalde Schools Police Chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo, a former Laredo officer, has been the center of attention since reports of an inadequate response dealing with the active shooter at Robb Elementary that killed 21 individual last week. After reports leaked that Arredondo and Uvalde police were no longer cooperating with...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Coroner#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Npr#News Desk
KSAT 12

In battered Uvalde, where a police chief is in hiding, grief gives way to calls for accountability

UVALDE — Everyone in town is waiting to hear from Pete Arredondo. As chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department, it was his call to wait more than an hour for backup instead of ordering officers on scene to immediately charge the shooter who killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. The chief of the state police later said this was the “wrong decision, period.”
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Cats
news4sanantonio.com

Uvalde resident captures audio of apparent radio call of a child saying they'd been shot

UVALDE, Texas - A video has surfaced with audio of an apparent radio call from a child saying they'd been shot during last week's massacre at Robb Elementary School. A resident, who didn't want to be publicly identified, says he captured the audio on Facebook Live last week. They said that the audio came from the radio in a Customs and Border Protection vehicle outside the school.
UVALDE, TX
kazu.org

Memorial services for Texas shooting victims will take place over the next 2 weeks

In Uvalde, Texas, families are burying their relatives as more details emerge about what happened before and during last week's deadly massacre at Robb Elementary School. Police now confirm that an exterior door at the school failed to lock when a teacher closed it just before the gunman used it to enter the school and kill 19 students and two teachers. The investigation went on as mourners attended the first of the funerals for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza. And hundreds gathered to grieve at visitations for other victims. The Texas Newsroom's Sergio Martinez-Beltran reports from Uvalde.
UVALDE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo's Connection With the Uvalde Tragedy Impacts a Broken Family With Broken Hearts

SAN ANGELO, TX — Uziyah Garcia was known as “Uzi” to friends and family. He was born on August 13, 2011 to a broken home in San Angelo. His dad has been in and out of prison at least twice for drugs. His mom, also in and out of prison, lost custody of Uzi in San Angelo in a CPS case. Uzi was mostly raised by his grandparents in San Angelo, according to Uzi’s aunt and Uzi’s mom’s half sister Nikki Cross of Uvalde. “I’d say Uzi and his siblings lived a total of two years consecutively with their parents,” Nikki said. Last summer, Uzi’s grandmother in San Angelo was hospitalized and had major…
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy