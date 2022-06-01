Coroner says he'll never be the same after being called to the Uvalde shooting scene

– — Eva Mireles’ husband, Ruben Ruiz, is a school district police officer—and in the final minutes of his wife’s life, Ruiz was on the phone with her as he stood outside her classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, barred from entering. “She’s in the classroom and he’s outside. It’s terrifying,” Uvalde County judge Bill Mitchell said Wednesday after sheriff’s deputies who were on the scene of the mass shooting briefed him. “He’s outside hearing his wife: ‘I’m dying,'” Mitchell continued, though he clarified that he didn’t know exactly what Mireles told her husband, theNew York Times reports. He said the call did appear to take place after the shooter was already attacking.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO