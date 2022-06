Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two people on Wednesday after homeowners found them taking vehicle parts from their property. Deputies were called to a residence on 65th E. near 129th N. at approximately 2:45 pm when the reporting party located a man and woman on the property in a pickup truck. Deputies arrived in the area and were able to stop the woman about a mile from the scene after she had left in the pickup. The man was seen running through the fields and continued to flee on foot after seeing Deputies who apprehended him moments later. ...

