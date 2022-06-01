WellNow acquires Primary Urgent Care locations in Herkimer, Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica and the Town of Deerfield have entered into a shared services agreement to combat flooding near the border between the two. Under the agreement, work can begin in the area of Beaton Drive and Cedarbrook Crescent to address lingering issues with the storm system.
The Oneida County Overdose Response Team issued its third spike alert in less than a month on Friday after two fatal and five non-fatal overdoses were reported on Thursday, June 2. According to ORT, heroin was the primary drug in all cases, which occurred in Utica, Rome, Yorkville and Camden.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 22 new large-scale solar projects across New York that will contribute to the state’s renewable energy efforts. One of the solar projects is Newport Deerfield Solar LLC, an affiliate of Boralex, which will be a 130-megawatt facility that will include 900 acres across parts of Deerfield, Marcy and Newport.
UTICA, N.Y. – Hiring events for the new Amazon facility in Frankfort will be held at the Doubletree by Hilton in Utica over the next few weeks. The events will be held on the next three Wednesdays, June 1, 8 and 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the hotel, located at 102 Lafayette St.
DAVENPORT, N.Y. – A 65-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash with a Trailways bus on State Highway 23 in Delaware County, not far from Oneonta. New York State Police say Diane Bevins, of Stamford, was driving an SUV eastbound and the bus was heading west when the two collided.
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Members of the Whitesboro Fire Department returned to Westmoreland Road Elementary School Friday to teach kids about safety after the pandemic prevented the in-school presentations for the past two years. During the “Fire and Life Safety Day,” students learned how to escape a burning house, about...
UPDATE: A woman is in serious but stable condition following a stabbing in North Utica on Friday afternoon. Utica Police say they arrived to find the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to her neck and body. Witnesses helped her until rescue crews arrived. Witnesses also helped police with a...
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating a stabbing that happened in East Utica early Thursday morning. Police say a man was stabbed in the chest on the 400 block of Milgate Street around 5:30 a.m. The victim’s lung was punctured and he was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical...
According to AAA the average price of gas in New York State was $4.92 a gallon, but that was on May 31st. Utica Resident Frankie Thompson says the prices change on a dime. "One day you go its $4.99, come again it’s about $5.00" The State and County are...
Amazon is holding a virtual information session next week for those interested in jobs that will soon be available at the new Frankfort facility. The event will be held Monday, June 6, at 1 p.m. Representatives with the company will talk about benefits, available positions, schedules and how to apply.
MARCY, N.Y. – Following multiple incidents involving drugs and violence at the Marcy Correctional Facility recently, Sen. Joseph Griffo made an unannounced visit to the prison Friday with representatives from the correctional officers union. Griffo says the law allows members of the State Senate to visit prison facilities without...
UTICA, N.Y. – Republican gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani made a stop in Utica Wednesday to discuss his crime prevention plan should he be elected. Giuliani says he believes people are leaving New York because of the high crime rates and the first step to reducing that rate is repealing bail reform. He also wants to make sure police are fully funded.
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police arrested a suspect after a man was stabbed three times inside a deli in Oneida Square last week. Maurice West, 36, was arrested on June 2 and charged with first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The stabbing happened on May 27 at...
CANASTOTA, N.Y. – A Utica woman is in critical condition after authorities say she was hit by a truck while standing outside of her vehicle in Canastota over the weekend. According to Canastota police, a black pickup truck hit the woman while heading south on the 100 block of South Peterboro Street around 8:40 p.m.
ROME, N.Y. – Rome’s Honor America Days celebration will return this summer and planning is well underway, according to Mayor Jacqueline Izzo. The annual parade is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at 10 a.m. and will begin on upper North James Street. Applications to participate in the parade are available at City Hall or online here.
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of robbing someone at knifepoint at the Mohawk Street shopping plaza Thursday afternoon. The victim called the police to report that he was robbed while walking home from the plaza around 12:30 p.m. He told police a male approached him, held up a knife and demanded the items he was carrying before fleeing on a bicycle.
UTICA, N.Y. – Durham School Services is looking to hire more bus drivers this summer and those interested can learn more about the position at a job fair this week. The first event was held Thursday, but another one will take place Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the company’s location at 901 Broad St.
UTICA, N.Y. – New York National Guard members called in to assist at the Mohawk Valley Health System Rehabilitation and Nursing Center left the facility on May 27 after providing assistance for five months. Ten National Guard members were sent to the facility in December as the hospital system...
