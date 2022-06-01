ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WellNow acquires Primary Urgent Care locations in Herkimer, Utica

By WKTV
WKTV
 2 days ago

There are two new WellNow Urgent Care sites, one in...

www.wktv.com

WKTV

Deerfield, Utica working together on flood mitigation project

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica and the Town of Deerfield have entered into a shared services agreement to combat flooding near the border between the two. Under the agreement, work can begin in the area of Beaton Drive and Cedarbrook Crescent to address lingering issues with the storm system.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

State greenlights solar farm project in parts of Oneida, Herkimer counties

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 22 new large-scale solar projects across New York that will contribute to the state’s renewable energy efforts. One of the solar projects is Newport Deerfield Solar LLC, an affiliate of Boralex, which will be a 130-megawatt facility that will include 900 acres across parts of Deerfield, Marcy and Newport.
HERKIMER, NY
Gubernatorial candidate Giuliani stops by Utica

Andrew Giuliani made a campaign stop in Utica Wednesday to discuss his crime prevention plan. He is running for governor of New York. Giuliani makes campaign stop in Utica to discuss crime prevention plans. Republican gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani made a stop in Utica Wednesday to discuss his crime prevention...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Woman dies in head-on collision with bus in Delaware County

DAVENPORT, N.Y. – A 65-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash with a Trailways bus on State Highway 23 in Delaware County, not far from Oneonta. New York State Police say Diane Bevins, of Stamford, was driving an SUV eastbound and the bus was heading west when the two collided.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Fire officials give Whitesboro students lessons in safety

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Members of the Whitesboro Fire Department returned to Westmoreland Road Elementary School Friday to teach kids about safety after the pandemic prevented the in-school presentations for the past two years. During the “Fire and Life Safety Day,” students learned how to escape a burning house, about...
WHITESBORO, NY
WKTV

Utica police make an arrest following a stabbing in North Utica

UPDATE: A woman is in serious but stable condition following a stabbing in North Utica on Friday afternoon. Utica Police say they arrived to find the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to her neck and body. Witnesses helped her until rescue crews arrived. Witnesses also helped police with a...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Fatal crash just outside Oneonta

State police say one person died in a head-on crash in Davenport on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Woman dies in head-on collision with bus in Delaware County. A 65-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash with a Trailways bus on State Highway 23 in Delaware County, not far from Oneonta.
ONEONTA, NY
WKTV

Police searching for suspect in East Utica stabbing

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating a stabbing that happened in East Utica early Thursday morning. Police say a man was stabbed in the chest on the 400 block of Milgate Street around 5:30 a.m. The victim’s lung was punctured and he was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical...
WKTV

Relief at the pump

According to AAA the average price of gas in New York State was $4.92 a gallon, but that was on May 31st. Utica Resident Frankie Thompson says the prices change on a dime. "One day you go its $4.99, come again it’s about $5.00" The State and County are...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Amazon holding virtual information session for local job seekers

Amazon is holding a virtual information session next week for those interested in jobs that will soon be available at the new Frankfort facility. The event will be held Monday, June 6, at 1 p.m. Representatives with the company will talk about benefits, available positions, schedules and how to apply.
FRANKFORT, NY
WKTV

Griffo, NYSCOPBA call for action following incidents at Marcy Correctional Facility

MARCY, N.Y. – Following multiple incidents involving drugs and violence at the Marcy Correctional Facility recently, Sen. Joseph Griffo made an unannounced visit to the prison Friday with representatives from the correctional officers union. Griffo says the law allows members of the State Senate to visit prison facilities without...
MARCY, NY
WKTV

Giuliani makes campaign stop in Utica to discuss crime prevention plans

UTICA, N.Y. – Republican gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani made a stop in Utica Wednesday to discuss his crime prevention plan should he be elected. Giuliani says he believes people are leaving New York because of the high crime rates and the first step to reducing that rate is repealing bail reform. He also wants to make sure police are fully funded.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica police arrest suspect in stabbing at Oneida Square deli

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police arrested a suspect after a man was stabbed three times inside a deli in Oneida Square last week. Maurice West, 36, was arrested on June 2 and charged with first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The stabbing happened on May 27 at...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica woman in critical condition following hit-and-run in Canastota

CANASTOTA, N.Y. – A Utica woman is in critical condition after authorities say she was hit by a truck while standing outside of her vehicle in Canastota over the weekend. According to Canastota police, a black pickup truck hit the woman while heading south on the 100 block of South Peterboro Street around 8:40 p.m.
CANASTOTA, NY
WKTV

Planning underway for return of Honor America Days in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Rome’s Honor America Days celebration will return this summer and planning is well underway, according to Mayor Jacqueline Izzo. The annual parade is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at 10 a.m. and will begin on upper North James Street. Applications to participate in the parade are available at City Hall or online here.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Utica man accused of robbing victim at knifepoint at shopping plaza

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of robbing someone at knifepoint at the Mohawk Street shopping plaza Thursday afternoon. The victim called the police to report that he was robbed while walking home from the plaza around 12:30 p.m. He told police a male approached him, held up a knife and demanded the items he was carrying before fleeing on a bicycle.
UTICA, NY

