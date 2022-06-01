WellNow acquires Primary Urgent Care locations in Herkimer, Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Hiring events for the new Amazon facility in Frankfort will be held at the Doubletree by Hilton in Utica over the next few weeks. The events will be held on the next three Wednesdays, June 1, 8 and 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the hotel, located at 102 Lafayette St.

