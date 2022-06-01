ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WellNow acquires Primary Urgent Care

WKTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWellNow Urgent Care has acquired Primary Urgent Care locations...

www.wktv.com

Romesentinel.com

Masonic Care announces new hires

UTICA — The Masonic Care Community has announced Tiffany Niles and Donna Vadney have joined the organization. Niles will be the Masonic Care Community’s director of human resources, managing such activities as talent acquisition, benefits and salary administration, staff development, education, and collective bargaining. Niles has more than...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Deerfield, Utica working together on flood mitigation project

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica and the Town of Deerfield have entered into a shared services agreement to combat flooding near the border between the two. Under the agreement, work can begin in the area of Beaton Drive and Cedarbrook Crescent to address lingering issues with the storm system.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

I-81: Upstate NY’s biggest highway project is about to start, but maybe not where you think

The massive project to rebuild Interstate 81 through Syracuse is about to begin and the first three years may not be what you’d expect. The first construction is not going to be on I-81 in downtown Syracuse. It will be in the suburbs on Interstate 481. The idea is to make those lanes wider to handle the traffic that will no longer cruise on the elevated overpass through the city.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Utica And Deerfield Reach Agreement To Address Flooding Issues

The City of Utica and Town of Deerfield have reached a shared services agreement to combat flooding. The agreement will improve infrastructure on the North Utica-Deerfield border to reduce the impact of flooding. The shared services agreement facilitates work to be done in the Beaton Drive/Cedarbrook Crescent area in coordination...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

State greenlights solar farm project in parts of Oneida, Herkimer counties

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 22 new large-scale solar projects across New York that will contribute to the state’s renewable energy efforts. One of the solar projects is Newport Deerfield Solar LLC, an affiliate of Boralex, which will be a 130-megawatt facility that will include 900 acres across parts of Deerfield, Marcy and Newport.
HERKIMER, NY
WIBX 950

Where to Pick Freshest Strawberries in Central New York Fields

Now that June has arrived, it's almost strawberry season time in Central New York. A number of farms and berry patches are getting ready to open U-pick fields for the season. From strawberry pie and cobbler to strawberry shortcakes and milkshakes, there are so many options for the juicy fruit. You can even freeze them to enjoy all winter long.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Lewis County logs COVID-19 related death

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another Lewis County resident has lost their life to COVID-19-related issues. This was confirmed in a daily report from Lewis County Public Health on June 1, bringing the death toll to 52. The county also reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. As of...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

34 new businesses in Central New York include a karaoke DJ and marketing

Last week, 34 new businesses filed to conduct operations in Central New York. Twenty-eight were filed in Onondaga County and six were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. The businesses include a karaoke DJ and two marketing businesses. One business filed to cease operations in Cayuga County. Here’s a list...
waer.org

Some Syracuse pools won't open due to lifeguard shortage

A state and nationwide lifeguard shortage is limiting the number of outdoor pools Syracuse this summer. So far, the city will only be able to open five of its eight pools, starting with Thornden park June 18. That will be followed by Onondaga Park and Schiller park pools the next day. Kirk Park will open June 25, and Burnet Park is aiming for early July. Lincoln, McKinley, and Wilson park pools, as well as indoor pools at the Valley and Southwest community center will remain closed.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Fire officials give Whitesboro students lessons in safety

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Members of the Whitesboro Fire Department returned to Westmoreland Road Elementary School Friday to teach kids about safety after the pandemic prevented the in-school presentations for the past two years. During the “Fire and Life Safety Day,” students learned how to escape a burning house, about...
WHITESBORO, NY
WKTV

Gubernatorial candidate Giuliani stops by Utica

Andrew Giuliani made a campaign stop in Utica Wednesday to discuss his crime prevention plan. He is running for governor of New York. Giuliani makes campaign stop in Utica to discuss crime prevention plans. Republican gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani made a stop in Utica Wednesday to discuss his crime prevention...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Results of Herkimer County food processing study to be released

For the past year, the Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency has used a $50,000 federal grant to play matchmaker, between existing and potential food processing businesses and all of the assets that the IDA and the county have to offer, to help them succeed. On Thursday, IDA will release anxiously-awaited...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Oneida County Overdose Response Team issues two spike alerts in May

Utica, N.Y. — The Oneida County Overdose Response Team (ORT) has issued its second overdose spike alert last month due to a significant increase in overdoses. As of May 27, the County’s Overdose Detection & Mapping Application Program (ODMAP) detected 51 overdoses in May. Year-to-date, ODMAP shows an average of 29 overdoses per month, which puts May’s number 72% higher than the 2022 monthly average. There have been five drug-related deaths for May and 26 in 2022 so far.
WETM

NYSP Identify person killed in Rt. 13 crash

UPDATE: The New York State Police have released information about the person that was killed in the three-vehicle crash in Cortlandville. According to NYSP the deceased operator of the pick-up truck that was traveling north on Rt. 13 was identified as Curtis A. Davies-Carr, who was age 34 and from Homer, NY.
DRYDEN, NY

