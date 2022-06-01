WellNow acquires Primary Urgent Care

UTICA — The Masonic Care Community has announced Tiffany Niles and Donna Vadney have joined the organization. Niles will be the Masonic Care Community’s director of human resources, managing such activities as talent acquisition, benefits and salary administration, staff development, education, and collective bargaining. Niles has more than...
UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica and the Town of Deerfield have entered into a shared services agreement to combat flooding near the border between the two. Under the agreement, work can begin in the area of Beaton Drive and Cedarbrook Crescent to address lingering issues with the storm system.
The massive project to rebuild Interstate 81 through Syracuse is about to begin and the first three years may not be what you’d expect. The first construction is not going to be on I-81 in downtown Syracuse. It will be in the suburbs on Interstate 481. The idea is to make those lanes wider to handle the traffic that will no longer cruise on the elevated overpass through the city.
The City of Utica and Town of Deerfield have reached a shared services agreement to combat flooding. The agreement will improve infrastructure on the North Utica-Deerfield border to reduce the impact of flooding. The shared services agreement facilitates work to be done in the Beaton Drive/Cedarbrook Crescent area in coordination...
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 22 new large-scale solar projects across New York that will contribute to the state’s renewable energy efforts. One of the solar projects is Newport Deerfield Solar LLC, an affiliate of Boralex, which will be a 130-megawatt facility that will include 900 acres across parts of Deerfield, Marcy and Newport.
The Oneida County Overdose Response Team issued its third spike alert in less than a month on Friday after two fatal and five non-fatal overdoses were reported on Thursday, June 2. According to ORT, heroin was the primary drug in all cases, which occurred in Utica, Rome, Yorkville and Camden.
Now that June has arrived, it's almost strawberry season time in Central New York. A number of farms and berry patches are getting ready to open U-pick fields for the season. From strawberry pie and cobbler to strawberry shortcakes and milkshakes, there are so many options for the juicy fruit. You can even freeze them to enjoy all winter long.
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another Lewis County resident has lost their life to COVID-19-related issues. This was confirmed in a daily report from Lewis County Public Health on June 1, bringing the death toll to 52. The county also reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. As of...
Last week, 34 new businesses filed to conduct operations in Central New York. Twenty-eight were filed in Onondaga County and six were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. The businesses include a karaoke DJ and two marketing businesses. One business filed to cease operations in Cayuga County. Here’s a list...
UTICA, N.Y. – Hiring events for the new Amazon facility in Frankfort will be held at the Doubletree by Hilton in Utica over the next few weeks. The events will be held on the next three Wednesdays, June 1, 8 and 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the hotel, located at 102 Lafayette St.
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local public health departments will once again offer cooling centers this summer. This is to offer an escape from extreme heat and includes several locations throughout Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Cooling center locations are broken down by county below:. Jefferson County.
MADISON COUNTY, NY — The Madison County Department of Health is offering tips to the public for different situations involving bats. Finding a bat in your home or finding your pet playing with a bat could lead to possible rabies exposure. The department of health says capturing a bat...
A state and nationwide lifeguard shortage is limiting the number of outdoor pools Syracuse this summer. So far, the city will only be able to open five of its eight pools, starting with Thornden park June 18. That will be followed by Onondaga Park and Schiller park pools the next day. Kirk Park will open June 25, and Burnet Park is aiming for early July. Lincoln, McKinley, and Wilson park pools, as well as indoor pools at the Valley and Southwest community center will remain closed.
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Members of the Whitesboro Fire Department returned to Westmoreland Road Elementary School Friday to teach kids about safety after the pandemic prevented the in-school presentations for the past two years. During the “Fire and Life Safety Day,” students learned how to escape a burning house, about...
The New York State Department of Transportation is ready to start building the new Interstate 81 through Syracuse. Officials are working to hire a team to handle the first contract of the $2.25 billion project. They expect to break ground in the fall. The elevated highway has reached the end...
Andrew Giuliani made a campaign stop in Utica Wednesday to discuss his crime prevention plan. He is running for governor of New York. Giuliani makes campaign stop in Utica to discuss crime prevention plans. Republican gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani made a stop in Utica Wednesday to discuss his crime prevention...
For the past year, the Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency has used a $50,000 federal grant to play matchmaker, between existing and potential food processing businesses and all of the assets that the IDA and the county have to offer, to help them succeed. On Thursday, IDA will release anxiously-awaited...
Utica, N.Y. — The Oneida County Overdose Response Team (ORT) has issued its second overdose spike alert last month due to a significant increase in overdoses. As of May 27, the County’s Overdose Detection & Mapping Application Program (ODMAP) detected 51 overdoses in May. Year-to-date, ODMAP shows an average of 29 overdoses per month, which puts May’s number 72% higher than the 2022 monthly average. There have been five drug-related deaths for May and 26 in 2022 so far.
UPDATE: The New York State Police have released information about the person that was killed in the three-vehicle crash in Cortlandville. According to NYSP the deceased operator of the pick-up truck that was traveling north on Rt. 13 was identified as Curtis A. Davies-Carr, who was age 34 and from Homer, NY.
Comments / 0