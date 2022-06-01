ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

‘Project Cool Breeze’ returns to the Lowcountry

By Live 5 Web Staff
live5news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry nonprofit is returning just in time to...

www.live5news.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

‘Eatertainment’ concept to open near Shem Creek in late 2022

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A Boston-based company is gearing up to bring a new ‘eatertainment’ venture to the Charleston area. PiNZ Entertainment Group announced plans to open a new concept called MIX at Brookgreen Town Center near Shem Creek in later 2022. “The Beach Company is thrilled for MIX to serve the Coleman Boulevard retail […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston’s International African American Museum sets 2023 opening date

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a decades long journey the International African American Museum has a home right here in Charleston. They’ll begin welcoming visitors in early January 2023. Dr. Tonya Matthews, President and CEO of the International African American Museum, says they broke ground in 2020 right before...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. Public Library’s summer meal program begins Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A partnership between the Charleston County Public Library, Charleston County School District and the Lowcountry Food Bank to provide meals and snacks for kids and teens begins Monday. The program works together with the school district and food bank program to provide free lunches or snacks...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man proposes during promotion ceremony on Yorktown

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A surprise proposal turned what was already supposed to be a special day aboard the U.S.S. Yorktown into a day one happy couple will never forget. The Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum says in a Facebook post that a Navy officer they identified as...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lowcountry#Cool Breeze#Charity#Wcsc#Ac
live5news.com

Lowcountry woman, 9-months pregnant, helps build her new home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A pregnant mother wanted a new home so bad she was willing to help build it while nine months pregnant. The Habitat for Humanity of Charleston is partnering up with Hilton Grand Vacations to build a home for a mother named Sara and her four children, one born just last week. The home is being built in the North Charleston area.
The Post and Courier

Hicks: The Sun(shine) has set on another protracted Charleston battle

Don’t expect any tearful bon voyage for Carnival when the Sunshine sails away for the last time. That ship has already sailed. Truth is, few people here will be sad to see the cruise line — or its Charleston-based ship — disappear over the horizon when its contract expires in late 2024. Not the merchants, not the tourism-industrial complex, and certainly not the residents.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Tripadvisor ranks Charleston hotel #8 best small stay in the U.S.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A hotel in downtown Charleston has been named one of the best small stays in the nation in recently released Tripadvisor rankings. Tripadvisor released their ‘Traveler’s Choice’ hotel awards last month, an annual ranking by users of the best spots worldwide. John Rutledge House Inn was named the 8th best small stay […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

$200M development next to TopGolf to create over 700 jobs

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The TopGolf in North Charleston is expected to open at the end of this year, but there’s another development right next to it that could bring hundreds of jobs to the Lowcountry. Crews could be seen on Friday clearing around 30 acres of land...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
live5news.com

Crews clear crash on Don Holt Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have cleared a Friday morning crash on I-526. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the crash happened at 11:16 a.m. The crash closed two eastbound lanes just past the Virginia Avenue exit. There was no immediate word on any injuries.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

How to verify if a charity is legitimate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Earlier this week, the North Charleston Police Department warned drivers to keep an eye out for, and avoid donating, to a group called “Save Kids.”. Many reported seeing members soliciting for donations at major intersections in North Charleston, Goose Creek and West Ashley. Some of...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - Auction - June 27th 2022

In accordance with the provisions of State law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager's lien of the goods hereinafter described and stored at the Life Storage location(s) listed below. Life Storage, 1471 Center Street Ext, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. (843) 884-8001 D149 - Jenny Keenan - Hsld gds/ Furn, Of Furn/Mach/Equip, Lndscpng/Cnstrctn equip. E006 - Matt Balassone - Hsld gds/ Furn, Off Furn/ Mach/ Equip. J004 - Lester Coleman Clothing. Life Storage, 422 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485. (843) 875-1127 F11A - Gina Hults - Hsld gds/Furn, xmas. H6 - Laquine Trappier - Hsld gds/Furn. D23B - Amber Cordeiro - Hsld gds/Furn. D13 - Theresa Lightner - Hsld gds/Furn. Life Storage, 1540 Meeting Street Road, Charleston, SC 29405. (843) 805-7773 2098 - Phylis Cummings - TV/Stereo Equip, Bags, Bins. 2123 - Rochelle Bennett - Clothes. 3075 - Lakenya Grant - Hsld gds/Furn. Life Storage, 1514 Mathis Ferry Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. (843) 388-3326 2139 - Sean Craig - Hsld gds/Furn. 2173 - Annette Lee - Hsld gds/Furn, Boxes. F17 - Christopher Saunders - Off Furn/Mach/Equip. Life Storage, 1426 N Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. (843) 936-6407 1063 - Lynette Scott - Hsld gds/Furn. 3177 - Sarah Coulter - Hsld gds/Furn. Life Storage, 2130 North Main St, Summerville, SC 29486. (843) 800-8357 E5106 - Randy Seton - Hsld gds/Furn. E5072 - Carrie Craven - Hsld gds/Furn. D4005 - Buddy Bell - Tools/Applnces. E5096 - Charinaka Clark - Hsld gds/Furn, TV/Stereo Equip. D4029 - Crystal Jones - Hsld gds/Furn. B2118 - Daydra Cobin - Hsld gds/Furn. D4077 - Derrick Reese - small trailer. B2029 - Donna Jill Kelly - Hsld gds/Furn, TV/Stereo Equip. B2042 - Barbara Bootle - Hsld gds/Furn, TV/Stereo Equip. A1060 - Kimberly Moore - Hsld gds/Furn. E5109 - Kylin Johnson - Hsld gds/Furn. A1019 - Joseph Riffle - Hsld gds/Furn. E5034 - Linda Mitchell - Hsld gds/Furn, Tools/Applnces. A1068 - Rodney Roberts - Hsld gds/Furn. B2107 - Michael Marshall - Hsld gds/Furn. And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of at a public auction to be held online at, www.storage treasures.com, which will end on Monday, June 27th 2022 at 10.00am. AD# 2005066.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Hosts of Memorial Day block party charged in mass shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Friday announced that the owners of a property where 10 people were shot during a Memorial Day party have been called to court. Annette and Paula Dickerson own a home on South Street where the party allegedly began before...
WCBD Count on 2

BCDCOG rolls out vanpool service for local businesses

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG) is working to help Lowcountry businesses manage rising gas prices and limited parking in the area by providing the Lowcountry Go Vanpool Service. “As more people move into Charleston,” BCDCOG’s vanpool coordinator Courtney Cherry said, “it’s getting heavier on the traffic side. So, we’re […]
CHARLESTON, SC
southerntrippers.com

13 Prettiest Islands In South Carolina To Escape To

In life’s busiest moments, it’s no surprise that you’ve probably found yourself thinking about making an escape to the prettiest islands in South Carolina. People from all over take time to visit South Carolina because of their heavily visited golf courses, the artistic scene, southern dishes, and of course, the beaches. The prettiest beaches South Carolina has to offer make the beach scene one for the books!
TRAVEL
WSOC Charlotte

10 hurt in shooting at Memorial Day party in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Ten people were injured, and three law enforcement officials were hurt when gunfire erupted at a Memorial Day gathering in Charleston, South Carolina, according to police. Police said gunfire erupted late Monday night when an officer was responding to a noise complaint about a loud party...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Berkeley Observer

Berkeley County Publishes Inaugural Hurricane Guide for 2022 Storm Season

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Berkeley County has published its inaugural hurricane guide for the 2022 storm season. Available in both English and Spanish, the hurricane guide has been created in conjunction with the Berkeley County Emergency Management Department and Berkeley County public information office. Berkeley County is one of the fastest-growing counties in South Carolina, and with the Atlantic Hurricane […] The post Berkeley County Publishes Inaugural Hurricane Guide for 2022 Storm Season appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

MUSC hosts event to honor survivors, prevent gun violence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina hosted an event Friday to celebrate National Wear Orange Day. MUSC’s Turning The Tide violence intervention program invited gun violence prevention advocates and organizations, and violence survivors to bring attention to violence prevention. Gun-related injuries are the leading cause...
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown Charleston late Monday night. The injuries consist of nine adults and a 17-year-old girl, according to the Charleston Police Department. Tecklenburg said four of the victims remain in the hospital in critical condition.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Sen. McLeod to attend voter rally in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Senator Mia McLeod, Democratic candidate for governor, will be in the Lowcountry on Thursday. Sen. McLeod will be a featured speaker during a ‘Get Out the Vote’ rally at the International Longshoremen’s Association House of Labor. That event is open to the public and will take place Thursday at 5:30 […]
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy