Loophole Allows Ventura County Oil Companies to Avoid Compliance, Cleanup Costs

UC Santa Barbara’s Associated Student Senate have just passed a critical resolution aligning ourselves with a statewide campaign calling on California Governor, Gavin Newsom, to stop issuing any new approvals for fossil fuel projects, drop existing fossil fuel production, and roll out strong 3200ft health and safety buffers - or setbacks - to end neighborhood oil drilling. UCSB now joins UC Berkeley as the second UC campus to endorse this campaign as well as San Diego Unified School District, San Diego City Council, and Sweetwater School District. These resolutions are part of a youth-led, statewide initiative to demonstrate support for the climate leadership that young people are requiring Newsom to exercise in the face of the climate crisis. This legislature at the collegiate level makes it clear that students want decisive climate action from the Governor and demand that he protects our future.
