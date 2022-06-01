Loophole Allows Ventura County Oil Companies to Avoid Compliance, Cleanup Costs

The Ventura County employee who says former County Executive Officer Mike Powers sexually and racially harassed her filed suit against the county and Powers on June 2. The woman, identified in the lawsuit only as “Jane Roe,” claims in the lawsuit that Powers, her immediate supervisor, subjected her to sexual and racial harassment and discrimination from 2019 to 2021; retaliated against her by excluding her from meetings and harming her career; threatened to “destroy” her if she reported him; and defamed her by spreading rumors about her and calling her a liar. Her suit also names the county as a defendant and says it did nothing to protect her from a hostile work environment, and that it violated the California Family Rights Act by giving her work duties while she was on medical leave.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO