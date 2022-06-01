ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Loophole Allows Ventura County Oil Companies to Avoid Compliance, Cleanup Costs

By Los Padres ForestWatch
Santa Barbara Edhat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil companies throughout Ventura County are using a loophole to avoid responsibility for future compliance and cleanup costs, according to public records released last week. In response, a coalition of community organizations is calling on County planners to swiftly move forward with plans to close the loophole after months of...

www.edhat.com

Comments / 3

Related
kclu.org

Ventura County voters deciding fate of proposals to toughen oil, and gas drilling reviews

How far should Ventura County go to protect the county against the potential negative impacts of oil and gas production?. That’s the question facing voters in the forms of Measures A and B. In 2020, Ventura County Supervisors passed an ordinance which would require operators with facilities which have years, sometimes decades old permits to go through new environmental reviews for drilling. Opponents gathered enough signatures to put the issue before voters.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KABC

The water narcs are out patrolling to be sure you aren’t watering too much.

Local Water Districts Crack Down on Violations of New Water Restrictions. (Los Angeles, CA) — As California’s tough new water rules are implemented, local water districts are cracking down on violations of the new restrictions. In the Las Virgenes water district, inspectors are increasing patrols to find anyone who may be unknowingly — or knowingly — violating the new rules. Yesterday as the rules took effect, the water district began installing new flow restriction devices that reduce the flow of water. Those devices are only being used on homes that have used 150 percent of their water budget and have not answered calls or responded to fines.
pacbiztimes.com

Ventura County and ex-CEO Powers hit with lawsuit over harassment claim

The Ventura County employee who says former County Executive Officer Mike Powers sexually and racially harassed her filed suit against the county and Powers on June 2. The woman, identified in the lawsuit only as “Jane Roe,” claims in the lawsuit that Powers, her immediate supervisor, subjected her to sexual and racial harassment and discrimination from 2019 to 2021; retaliated against her by excluding her from meetings and harming her career; threatened to “destroy” her if she reported him; and defamed her by spreading rumors about her and calling her a liar. Her suit also names the county as a defendant and says it did nothing to protect her from a hostile work environment, and that it violated the California Family Rights Act by giving her work duties while she was on medical leave.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura County, CA
Government
Local
California Industry
Ventura County, CA
Business
State
California State
County
Ventura County, CA
Ventura County, CA
Health
Local
California Business
Ventura County, CA
Industry
Local
California Government
Santa Barbara Edhat

Op-Ed: County Assessor Needs to Check the Math

I am writing an open letter to Joseph Holland, Santa Barbara County Assessor, to raise his attention to dubious calculations used in the assessment of property values. I have discovered some strange distortions of generally accepted mathematical principles to arrive at erroneously inflated assessments. I am forced to publish this letter publicly because I have found Holland completely inaccessible to the public.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Ventura County Reporter

EYE ON THE ENVIRONMENT | Conditions for water conditioning when softeners are hard on the environment

Nearly everyone in Ventura County subscribes to trash collection service, requiring three separate trucks to stop at their house each week, but thousands of people also subscribe to another environmental service requiring an additional truck. Like trash service, water softening is considered essential in some areas, but unlike trash collection service, most residents have a choice whether to subscribe to a water softening tank exchange program.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Oil And Gas#County Records#Resource Management#Los Padres
vidanewspaper.com

Heated VC Sheriff’s Race

Next week’s primary election features a showdown between two veteran Ventura County law enforcement professionals, the incumbent sheriff and one of the department’s top commanders. Ventura County Sheriff William “Bill” Ayub looks forward to continuing to serve his community and keeping the county safe if reelected in the...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Santa Barbara Independent

Opioid Overdose Remains a Scourge in Santa Barbara County

On an average morning in 2020, Montecito resident Stephanie Forrester woke up and began preparing for the workday. While she usually never checked in on her son, Justin, 20 years old at the time, she decided to crack open his bedroom door to say goodbye until the evening. Forrester saw...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Op-Ed: UCSB Student Senate Demands Gov. Newsom Stop, Drop, & Roll for Climate

UC Santa Barbara’s Associated Student Senate have just passed a critical resolution aligning ourselves with a statewide campaign calling on California Governor, Gavin Newsom, to stop issuing any new approvals for fossil fuel projects, drop existing fossil fuel production, and roll out strong 3200ft health and safety buffers - or setbacks - to end neighborhood oil drilling. UCSB now joins UC Berkeley as the second UC campus to endorse this campaign as well as San Diego Unified School District, San Diego City Council, and Sweetwater School District. These resolutions are part of a youth-led, statewide initiative to demonstrate support for the climate leadership that young people are requiring Newsom to exercise in the face of the climate crisis. This legislature at the collegiate level makes it clear that students want decisive climate action from the Governor and demand that he protects our future.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
NBC San Diego

New Water Restrictions in Effect for Millions Across Southern California

This summer, some will be taking shorter showers and lawns will turn yellow as Southern Californians try to conserve water during the drought. While it mostly affects the Los Angeles area, all Californians are being asked to save water. Last month -- when the state water board approved rules that...
New Times

Downtown parking rules need to change

As a longtime downtown businessperson since the 1970s, it has been thoroughly discouraging to hear deserved complaints about the parking rules put in place since August 2021. Does everyone know that you can be ticketed up to 9 p.m., seven days a week? Numerous patrons have complained that the pay kiosks are hard to understand and inconvenient, not to mention they only have a two-hour limit. Comments such as "the city sure is greedy" or worse, "we're no longer coming downtown anymore," seem indicative that these rules make access to downtown SLO anything but user friendly. At the very least, return to ticketing until 6 p.m.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Appeals court panel upholds injunction blocking Gascón directives

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — In a rebuke to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a state appeals court panel Thursday upheld a lower court’s injunction blocking his directives, ordering prosecutors not to pursue prior-strike allegations or sentencing enhancements. The ruling is the latest twist in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Judge orders stop to California’s pesticide spraying program

A California judge has ordered a halt to a state-run program of spraying pesticides on public lands and some private property, saying officials failed to assess the potential health effects as required. Superior Court Judge James Arguelles ordered the Department of Food and Agriculture to suspend all spraying under the Statewide Plant Pest Prevention and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy