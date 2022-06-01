ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean O’Loughlin honoured with OBE after legendary career for Wigan and England

By Gary Carter
 2 days ago
SEAN O’LOUGHLIN is whizzing his way to rugby league’s royalty after capping a legendary career with an honour that cannot be won on the pitch – an OBE.

But his first thought was the letter notifying him meant he had picked up a speeding ticket!

Sean O'Loughlin has received an OBE after a legendary playing career Credit: SWPIX.COM

The former England and Wigan captain has been given the award in the Queen’s Jubilee Birthday list for his services to the 13-a-side code.

After winning four Super League titles, three League Leaders’ Shields, two Challenge Cups and the 2017 World Club Challenge, he has crossed to the coaching staff as one of Matt Peet’s assistants.

And the man who won 36 caps for England and Great Britain, only missing out on 2017’s World Cup final because of injury, has three extra letters to add to his title.

But O’Loughlin said: “When I saw the envelope saying, ‘On Her Majesty’s Service,’ at first I thought, ‘Speeding ticket.’

“Then I opened it and thought it was jury service. Once I knew it wasn’t a speeding ticket, I thought it would be that.

“When I read it, though, I thought, ‘It’s not that.’ Even when I did I thought, ‘Have I been given the right thing?’

“I got the letter about six weeks ago but I kept it on the quiet, I just told my mum and dad – not even anyone at Wigan.

“It feels very surreal as I’ve been awarded something on the back of playing something I love and enjoy for a long time.

“Things you get in your playing career are things you compete to get, this is nothing like that so it’s very different for me.

“But I see it as a huge achievement. It’s not just a Wigan thing, it’s a rugby league thing and it’s great for anyone involved in the game to get some acknowledgement on the world stage.

“It puts our sport on the map a little bit more. It’s a great award to be nominated for and I’m very proud.

O'Loughlin was also England captain Credit: SWPIX.COM

“I don’t know where I’m going to fit the extra three letters – I’ve got three initials already – and Sean O’Loughlin OBE’s plans for tomorrow are working as it’s the last day of training before we play Castleford.”

O’Loughlin’s honour caps a brilliant week for Wigan after they won their first Challenge Cup for nine years by beating Huddersfield 16-14 at Tottenham on Saturday.

And the 39-year-old believes the Warriors’ players will mark his achievement in a time-honoured fashion – by taking the mickey.

“I sure there’ll be some sort at some point,” he added. “I might get a robe or a crown or something.

“I knew the date it’s being released was around the cup final so I didn’t give it much thought. It was a case of concentrate on that, have a good week and get that done.

“And just from Wigan, Kris Radlinski and Andy Farrell have also got one, so I’m in some good company.”

O'Loughlin is now Wigan's assistant coach Credit: SWPIX.COM

