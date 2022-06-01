ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand gets a gong in the Queen’s Jubilee Honours

By Jonathan Reilly
 2 days ago
EX-England ace Rio Ferdinand is among a string of sports stars to get a gong in the Queen’s Jubilee Honours.

The former Manchester United defender gets an OBE for his activism and charity work helping disadvantaged kids.

Manchester United's Rio Ferdinand receives an OBE for his activism and charity work helping disadvantaged kids Credit: Bradley Ormesher - The Times

Other winners include Gareth Bale, made an MBE days before he attempts to send Wales to the World Cup for the first time in 64 years.

Liverpool ace James Milner also gets an MBE, along with England cricketer Moeen Ali.

Team GB’s Olympic gold-winning curling captain Eve Muirhead is awarded an OBE.

Her triumphant Beijing team-mates Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith, plus the head coach David Murdoch, all get an MBE.

Eve said: “There were times during this season that I would never have thought what I managed to go on and achieve was possible.”

Tory MP Tracey Crouch gets a CBE for working on the fan-led review of football.

Footie star Gareth Bale is also awarded an MBE days before he attempts to send Wales to the World Cup for the first time in 64 years Credit: Reuters
Great Britain’s Eve Muirhead got an OBE for services to curling Credit: PA

