Piermont woman fears for her safety due to lingering storm damage to rented home

A Rockland resident fears for the safety of herself and others as she deals with damage from Hurricane Henri and Ida months after those storms hit.

Jeannie McCann has been renting a home in Piermont for the last 17 years.

She tells News 12 that she's been trying to move out since November, but those damaged stairs are preventing her from completing her move.

"I have a heart condition," Jeannie McCann, of Piermont. "I've been trying, because I rented another place, to move stuff out by myself because a mover told me, again, no one in their right mind would do this. This is a mover who I know. He says tell me when the stairs are done."

McCann showed News 12 multiple times where the landlord said they would be fixed.

She's also reached out to village officials for help, but the stairs are still not repaired nearly 10 months since those storms hit.

She doesn't feel safe, nor does she feel they're up to code.

"My safety concerns are for myself or, if something happened, for one of our wonderful policemen in Piermont, who are really great guys, or volunteer firemen," McCann says. "Look what happened in Spring Valley. Somebody could get hurt."

The village forwarded an email to News 12 showing correspondence between the building inspector and homeowner. The homeowner says he is in the process of having a contractor repair the stairs sometime in the future.

