Huddersfield Town DEMAND an explanation from refereeing chiefs as they believe Jon Moss cost them £200m by denying Lewis O'Brien a penalty during his final game as an official

By Mike Keegan
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Huddersfield Town want an explanation from refereeing bosses over a penalty call they believe could have cost them £200million.

Club officials were stunned when the retiring Jon Moss — who took charge of their Championship play-off final against Nottingham Forest at Wembley — was not instructed to watch a replay of Max Lowe's second-half penalty-box barge on Lewis O'Brien.

The incident was sent to VAR Paul Tierney, who was seemingly happy that Moss's decision not to award a spot kick was not a clear and obvious error.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ojsc_0fxS2V2L00
Huddersfield want an explanation from refereeing bosses over a call in the play-off final
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32njK7_0fxS2V2L00
The Terriers believe Lewis O'Brien should have got a penalty after Max Lowe's challenge

Forest were leading at the time and won the match 1-0 to secure a place in the top flight next season in the most lucrative match in world football.

Huddersfield will ask for bosses at referees' body PGMOL to tell them why Moss was not sent to the monitor. They will then consider their options.

The Terriers had another penalty claim turned down 10 minutes before the O'Brien incident, when full back Harry Toffolo appeared to be clipped in the area by Forest midfielder Jack Colback.

Tierney agreed with Moss's on-field call that Toffolo had dived and the defender was booked.

VAR, absent from the EFL regular season, was used in the play-off finals for the first time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fIijs_0fxS2V2L00
 They had another penalty claim turned down when Harry Toffolo appeared to be clipped by Jack Colback
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u9liB_0fxS2V2L00
VAR Paul Tierney decided to agree with the decisions made by retiring referee Jon Moss (left)

