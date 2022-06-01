ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

Man hid 30 pounds of meth in gas tank in Iron Co: Police

By Kiah Armstrong
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4flb8f_0fxS0vrX00

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was charged Wednesday after troopers found 30 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in his gas tank on Saturday.

Javier Molina Lopez, 44, was charged with drug possession with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony; drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia — both misdemeanors.

Troopers observed Lopez driving a gray Volkswagen Jetta with a Colorado license plate. Lopez allegedly was driving too close to a semi-truck and was pulled over.

Kaysville woman sentenced to prison for capitol riot

When speaking with troopers, Lopez admitted that he was driving too close to the semi and also admitted that there was probably a marijuana container still in the car — after troopers reported a marijuana odor coming from the car.

While conducting a search of the car, troopers found 30 packages of methamphetamine in the gas tank of Lopez’s car. Each package weighed one pound a piece, court records state.

Lopez admitted that he was being paid to transport the methamphetamine which has a street value of 556,000 to 1.1. million, police say.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Utah man hospitalized after dirt bike crash, GoFundMe created

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A GoFundMe has been set up in support of a Utahn who has sustained a major neck injury and brain damage after crashing his dirt bike in a Cedar City race.  Kade Patten was in sixth place in a Worcs Series dirt biking competition when he crashed on May 28. […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
stgeorgeutah.com

‘A dump on both sides of the road’: Boat left near roadside along SR-130 leads to concerns about illegal dumping

CEDAR CITY — A 53-year-old Enoch man has been cited on suspicion of abandoning a boat near a public highway north of Cedar City on Memorial Day. According to charges filed Wednesday in Iron County Justice Court, Joseph Edward Ellis was cited for the infractions of littering, abandoning a vessel on a highway and operating a vehicle without a valid registration — as well as driving on a suspended or revoked license, a class C misdemeanor.
CEDAR CITY, UT
stgeorgeutah.com

3 transported to hospital after two-vehicle collision in Washington City

WASHINGTON CITY — Three individuals were transported to the hospital after a two-car collision on 1100 E. Telegraph St., on Thursday afternoon. A silver Toyota and a maroon Kia were traveling east at approximately 40-45 miles-per-hour when the Toyota turned abruptly in front of and collided with the Kia, said Washington City Police Chief Jason Williams.
WASHINGTON, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Cedar City, UT
Cedar City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ABC4

Man charged 10 counts voyeurism in Washington County

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been taken into custody after allegedly capturing and obtaining sexually exposing video footage of individuals without their knowledge. Aaron Foote, 44, is facing 10 counts of Voyeurism by Electronic Equipment Concealed or Disguised Officers with the St. George Police Department (SGPD) executed a search warrant on a […]
kjzz.com

Driver no-shows to her sentencing for reckless driving crash that killed Murray woman

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah judge has issued a no-bail warrant for a Florida driver who didn’t show up to her sentencing for a 2020 crash that killed a Murray woman. Nthenya Maingi Patrick, 38, of Miami Beach, Florida pleaded guilty in Utah’s Sixth District Court to one count of automobile homicide, a third-degree felony.
kslnewsradio.com

Fire restrictions imposed for southwestern Utah

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Color Country Interagency Fire Center, or CCIFC, announced fire restrictions for counties surrounding Dixie National Forest Wednesday. The restrictions went into effect Thursday, June 2. The CCIFC is a cooperative effort made up of the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service,...
UTAH STATE
stgeorgeutah.com

Desert Pain Specialists expands to serve more Southern Utah patients with innovative, evidence-based treatments

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — As Southern Utah’s premier interventional pain management team, Desert Pain Specialists practices evidence-based, forward-thinking medicine that integrates the newest available treatments. They address all types of pain conditions, including back pain, neck pain, sciatica, neuropathy, migraines and sports injuries. The physicians at Desert Pain are...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Police#Gas Tank#Iron Co
ABC4

Utah May weather recap

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – The month of May was truly a story of feast or famine when it comes to precipitation across the state. Northern Utah did quite well while southern Utah went through another month on the dry side of things. Starting with how dry things were in southern Utah, both Cedar […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
cedarcityutah.com

Possible cancellation of drag show, Facebook comments cause LGBTQ community to flood St. George meeting

ST. GEORGE — The City Council Chambers were packed Thursday evening as people filled the seats, stood along the wall and spilled out in the foyer where the proceedings could be viewed on television. Many there were members of the area’s LGBTQ community who came in response to a council member’s social media posts and rumors that a drag show to be held as a part of Pride Month was going to be shut down by the city.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Hurricane teacher retires, gets trail named after him

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Dan Zaleski is someone locals would describe as a dedicated teacher. “He taught my mom and my aunt and my uncle so it was really fun having him get to teach me,” says Marlee Johnson, one of his students. But students say: “He’s been teaching for 40 years and he’s awesome […]
HURRICANE, UT
ABC4

ABC4

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy