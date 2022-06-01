Man hid 30 pounds of meth in gas tank in Iron Co: Police

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was charged Wednesday after troopers found 30 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in his gas tank on Saturday.

Javier Molina Lopez, 44, was charged with drug possession with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony; drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia — both misdemeanors.

Troopers observed Lopez driving a gray Volkswagen Jetta with a Colorado license plate. Lopez allegedly was driving too close to a semi-truck and was pulled over.

When speaking with troopers, Lopez admitted that he was driving too close to the semi and also admitted that there was probably a marijuana container still in the car — after troopers reported a marijuana odor coming from the car.

While conducting a search of the car, troopers found 30 packages of methamphetamine in the gas tank of Lopez’s car. Each package weighed one pound a piece, court records state.

Lopez admitted that he was being paid to transport the methamphetamine which has a street value of 556,000 to 1.1. million, police say.

