A look at who’s in and who’s out with medical marijuana

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - June 1 was the first day patients in Mississippi could apply for a medical marijuana card. This comes after cities and counties decided to either opt-in or out of the program. Meridian is allowing medical marijuana dispensaries inside the city limits, while Lauderdale County is not. However, people who live outside the city and have medical marijuana cards may purchase it, possess it and use it in their homes.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO