A look at who’s in and who’s out with medical marijuana

By WXXV Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive cities and two counties in South Mississippi’s six counties have opted out of medical marijuana, either in whole or in part. Flowood...

Wendy Penny
1d ago

I really would like to try this method and stop prescribed medication for depression and nightmares. It’s natural and hopefully helpful for me one day.

