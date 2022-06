Syracuse, NY — A pickup truck drove off the road and through a fence into the East side of Onondaga Creek Saturday night. Engine Company 18 and the Rescue Company responded to the scene just before 10 p.m. They say the vehicle fell down a 20-foot embankment and landed in several feet of creek water with two victims inside. They say they were yelling for help when they arrived.

