Walk into the new Crumbl Cookies location in Millbury and your nose will instantly what’s in the oven. The store, which opened just over a week ago at the Shoppes at Blackstone Valley on the Worcester-Providence Turnpike, is filled with the scent of fresh-baked cookies made from scratch. Owner-operator Richard Howell said he hasn’t gotten used to the aroma yet, and doesn’t expect to anytime soon.

MILLBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO