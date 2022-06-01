Moeen Ali: ‘Would I be available for the Test team? The door is open’

Moeen Ali thinks his OBE is ‘more about the journey and his background’ rather than runs and wickets.

Junk mail folders tend to be littered with marketing gumph and the like but after a gentle nudge from his county, Worcestershire, Moeen Ali recently clicked on the relevant tab in his email account to discover he was being awarded an OBE for services to cricket.

The message, which had in fact landed weeks earlier, was a huge shock for the England all-rounder and after careful consideration he opted to accept. Moeen has been linked with a Test comeback in the past few days – more on that further down – but the headline news is his appearance in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list this week.

“It is obviously an honour and the more you think about it, the more you realise how nice it is and how rewarding it is,” Moeen tells the Guardian and PA Media. “More than anything, I know it makes my parents happy and that’s the most important thing – one of the main reasons for accepting. It’s amazing and my family are really proud and happy.”

In a cricketing sense, this recognition of Moeen’s career may surprise a few – not that his returns have been too shabby. Since his debut in 2014, the left-hander has scored more than 5,000 international runs across all formats, taken 315 wickets, been part of a World Cup-winning squad, captained the Twenty20 side and claimed a Test hat-trick.

But as the 34-year-old himself puts it, a lofty award such as an OBE is unlikely to simply be about runs and wickets. “I think it’s more about the journey I’ve been on, my background, my upbringing and all that,” he says. “Maybe the way I played a little bit and the way I go about my cricket, maybe that’s what people have liked or whatever.”

Certainly his style has drawn admirers, be it the elegant destruction that can result from his bat, the fizzing off-breaks which have knocked over some of the world’s best or simply the relaxed demeanour that meets triumph and disaster just the same. And as he says, it is likely the OBE chiefly recognises his well-documented rise from cricket-mad, state-school kid in Sparkhill, Birmingham to international star; a poster boy for the British Asian community and one of the country’s most high-profile Muslim sportspeople.

“From the word ‘go’, as soon as I played for England, people labelled me as being a potential role model,” he says. “It is a big responsibility because you don’t want to let people down. But then as time has gone on, you kind of accept it and deal with it a lot better. You kind of do inspire a lot of people, especially from the inner city.”

While Moeen is slightly sheepish about all this, any temptation to decline was trumped by a sense of responsibility towards his family and community. As well as his father, Munir, whose tireless coaching not only propelled Moeen’s talents, but also helped his brothers Kadeer and Omar, and Kabir, their cousin, forge careers in the sport, he is keen to acknowledge the love and support of his mother, Maqsood.

Moeen Ali has denied having any problem with former England Test captain Joe Root. Photograph: Carl Recine/Action Images/Reuters

“It was my dad’s passion and drive that really inspired me to play and made me be as professional as I can,” he says. “My mum in the background doesn’t really get the credit a lot of the time but she was a force just as strong as my dad in pushing us, getting things right, making sure we were on time, all those kinds of things.

“I know if it wasn’t for them, that there’s no way any of us would have made it in any sort of cricketing capacity or had the strength to carry on at times. They made a huge effort and sacrificed their own lives in certain ways for us to make it. I’m happy to be a medal on their chest.”

The awards committee may well have been prompted by Moeen’s retirement from Test cricket last September, when, after battling to rediscover the requisite focus for the longest format, he called time on a career of 64 caps to plump for white-ball specialism. This may not be permanent, however, with Brendon McCullum, the new Test head coach, recently sounding out the all-rounder over a possible reversal.

Moeen says: “Baz [McCullum] messaged me asking if I was ‘in’. I have played with him in the Indian Premier League and really enjoyed the way he works. We spoke and he mentioned potentially, in the future, if there is a tour – or whenever, really – would I be available? I said ‘call me at the time’. We’ll see.

“The door is open. But I don’t want to disrespect Jack Leach [the incumbent spinner in the Test team]. It’s a difficult job – especially in England – and I know that. I back him, I’m right behind him. I don’t want to put any pressure there, he’s a fantastic bowler.

“I saw the suggestion of me not enjoying Joe Root’s captaincy but I did, he was always good to me. He’s a friend of mine and a great guy. When I retired I was finding it hard to get going. I had a few niggles, I was tired, I wasn’t enjoying it as much as I should.

“But playing for England is amazing, especially at home. And even though it’s sad Chris Silverwood went as head coach and Root stepped down as captain, it’s always exciting when there is a new chapter. Brendon is a straight, honest guy, we’ve had a chat and maybe in the future, potential tours or whatever, who knows?”

Whether this happens remains to be seen. But one thing is for certain, if McCullum does send an SOS to Moeen Ali OBE, it may be best not to ask him via email.